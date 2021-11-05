"Without a beard he looks like Andrea Petkovic's brother" - Stefanos Tsitsipas' clean-shaven look sends fans into meltdown

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas has got fans on social media talking about him even when he's not on the court. On Thursday, Tsitsipas' father Apostolos posted a photo on Instagram with his son at the Opera Garnier in Paris. Tsitsipas was seen sporting a clean-shaven look, and the photo immediately sent his fans into a tizzy.

The Greek, who burst onto the scene as a youngster with a clean-shaven look and short hair, has been sporting a stubble and long hair for the past couple of years. In fact, Tsitsipas' signature look has even been appreciated by Greek stylists.

Naturally seeing the Roland Garros runner-up sporting a different look after a long time incited a frenzied reaction from the tennis community.

On social media, comments poured in right after Tsitsipas' new look was revealed. Fans couldn't help but point out how much younger the 23-year-old looked without his beard. One Instagram user even highlighted similarities between German women's tennis player Andrea Petkovic and a beardless Tsitsipas.

"Without beard Stefanos looks like Andrea Petkovic's brother," @fischerliebe hilariously commented.

"Who's this young guy????" wondered @tsitsipals.

"Now Stefanos looks like a kid," feels @25hm97.

"He looks so young without his beard," agreed @pollyfrisby.

On Twitter, the comments were equally entertaining. Some fans pointed out how he looked young enough to qualify for the NextGen Finals, set to be held in Milan next week.

One Twitter user even hoped Tsitsipas could follow in Roger Federer's footsteps and emulate the performances the Swiss produced after he had cut his hair short.

Diego Miranda @DiegoMB27 @ultravoxing Fed-like transformation if he goes clean shaven + short hair…. Hopefully similar results in court also follow😅 @ultravoxing Fed-like transformation if he goes clean shaven + short hair…. Hopefully similar results in court also follow😅

Later, some more photos surfaced of a clean-shaven Tsitsipas at Le Mavrommátis restaurant in Paris with Chef Andréas, with fans continuing to poke fun at the Greek.

Jess 🙈 @jessica4stein Steve worked part time at a restaurant during his Uni years. Steve worked part time at a restaurant during his Uni years. https://t.co/JHDFW0UEM4

Stefanos Tsitsipas, on his part, enjoyed the flurry of comments and shared his father's post on his Instagram story with an 'enjoying popcorn' emoji.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will next be seen at the ATP Finals in Turin

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently on a break after having to retire midway through his second-round match at the Paris Masters against Alexei Popyrin due to an arm injury. The 23-year-old revealed that even though his arm has been bothering him for quite some time, the injury recently got worse, which forced him to pull out of the match.

The Greek will be hoping to recover in time for the ATP Finals, scheduled to be held in Turin from 14-21 November.

