"Without Billie Jean King and Serena Williams, I would not be here" - Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu gave a nod to tennis legends Serena Williams and Billie Jean King as she wished her social media followers a belated Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Thursday (February 8).

Andreescu, 23, first shot to fame in 2019, when she won the US Open and two WTA 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Toronto. The Canadian, however, has come undone in the following years due to a wide array of injuries.

Despite being outside the women's top 100, the former World No. 4 is still making a concerted effort to re-enter the higher echelons of tennis. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to give her flowers to retired legends like Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, insisting that they shaped her success thus far.

"Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day," Bianca Andreescu said in an Instagram story on Thursday. "I'm so grateful for the girls and women in sports who have helped shape my career, like Billie Jean King and Serena Williams. Without them, I would not be here today."

She also expressed gratitude towards some current top female athletes like reigning US Open champion Coco Gauff and Olympic skier Eileen Gu for inspiring women and girls into taking sports.

"And for the next generation of amazing women in sports who are raising the bar like Eileen Gu and Coco Gauff, it is so amazing to see," she added.

Bianca Andreescu is targetting a return to WTA Tour later this year

Bianca Andreescu pumphs her fist at the 2023 Citi Open

Bianca Andreescu has been out of action since last year's Canadian Open due to a stress fracture in her back. She had a rough season last year, losing 16 of her 31 tour matches until she got injured in August.

Andreescu looked set for her return to the women's top 30 in 2023, but now she finds herself ranked outside the top 100. Nonetheless, the former US Open champion has more than enough potential to become a top player again, provided she doesn't have a bout with any more injuries.

Last December, the 23-year-old disclosed that she was eyeing the Sunshine Double for a possible return to the WTA Tour. She also claimed that she was looking forward to the 2024 season while speaking briefly about her back injury.

"Right now I’m looking at (returning) after the Australia Open or the American Tour, so Indian Wells... maybe," Bianca Andreescu said (via SportStar). "We’re very close but right now I am still dealing with my back injury."

"It is getting better every single day and I am doing everything I can to get there as fast as possible but these things take time. I’m feeling very confident for 2024.”

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas