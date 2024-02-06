"Without a doubt, not even a comparison" - Ashleigh Barty says motherhood more rewarding than Australian Open win, other career highs

Ashleigh Barty and husband Garry Kissick welcomed son Hayden into their family in July last year, a little over a year after the Aussie had called time on her career.

Former world No. 1, Barty had amassed three Grand Slam titles over the course of a short but illustrious career. That includes the first Australian Open title for a home player in over half a century.

All of that, however, pales in comparison to being a mother, according to Barty, who said there was no comparison between the two phases of her life during her latest interview with Body and Soul.

“Does this mean that motherhood is even better than any of her trophies or historic AO win?” Barty was asked.

“Without a doubt, not even a comparison. Absolutely.” Ashleigh Barty said. “There were plenty of times throughout my career when I thought training was hard or I had some tough days, but it just goes to a whole new level when you become a mum.”

The Aussie said she was lucky to have seen her sisters raise kids, something that helped her understand how rewarding the experience can be. She was quick to add that raising one’s own kid, however, is a whole different ball game.

“I was very lucky to be able to watch my sisters raise their two kids, so I think I was always sensitive to how hard but also how rewarding it is,” Ashleigh Batry said.

“But it’s a completely different ball game when it’s your own child. It’s relentless – it’s 24/7 – but it’s so rewarding and, honestly, it’s the best thing that I’ve ever done. I think it’s incomparable to being an athlete.”

"I’ve tried to create little routines" - Ashleigh Barty on a life post retirement

Ashleigh Barty launching the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival in Newcastle.

Speaking about her routine in post-retirement life, Ashleigh Barty said she has come up with little routines that make life enjoyable.

The former world No. 1 said she and her husband go out for morning walks with their dogs to ensure a “beautiful” start to the day.

“I’ve tried to create little routines within our day to make them fun and enjoyable and to keep us both sane,” Ashleigh Barty said. “We get out first thing in the morning and go for a walk with the dogs – it’s just a beautiful way to start our day.”

Barty emphasized the need to maintain “continuity,” expressing hope that a life of proper routing will help her son Hayden as he grows up.

“Then we try to get some continuity with nap times and things like that. It doesn’t always work out, but we can try our best,” she continued. “I feel like a routine’s always been good for me, so it’s something that I’ve continued to try and do – and hopefully it’s good for Hayden. We’re working it out together.”