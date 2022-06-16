Without a doubt Novak Djokovic is a great player and a great worker but he's not Rafael Nadal - Ion Tiriac

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has come under scrutiny for his vaccination stance from business tycoon and former World . The Serb has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and has had to miss tournaments this year due to his unvaccinated status.

In an interview, Ion Tiriac, a businessman and former coach of Boris Becker, spoke about Novak Djokovic making a fatal mistake by being unvaccinated. Tiriac believes this is one of the reasons why the crowd at the French Open this year was not in favor of the Serb, especially in the match against Rafael Nadal.

"Nadal is Nadal, and at Roland Garros there is no one like him. And on the other hand, I think Djokovic has made a fatal, fatal mistake with the issue of the vaccine. Fatal. For his image and all that, a shame, because he is a sensational player," Tiriac said.

Ion Tiriac also spoke about the personality of Novak Djokovic and drew comparisons to John McEnroe and Ille Nastase.

"He wants to be a personality, but he doesn't have the charisma of McEnroe or Nastase. So it's a little more difficult. But without a doubt he is a great player and a great worker. But it's not Nadal," Tiriac concluded.

Novak Djokovic set to drop even further in the rankings after Wimbledon

Djokovic at the 2022 French Open - Day Ten

With Wimbledon not carrying any points this year due to the event banning Russian and Belarusian players from participating, one of the biggest losers will be Novak Djokovic. The Serb won at SW19 last year after beating Matteo Berrettini in the final, but will lose all of his 2000 points even if he wins the tournament this year.

Izwe Lethu @LandNoli Novak Djokovic (Tennis Player):

Not vaccinated I can't travel to most tournaments



Amol Rajan:

Price you're willing to pay, forgo being greatest player?



Novak Djokovic:

Yes



Amol Rajan:

Why?



Novak Djokovic:

Decision making principles on my body are more important than any title Novak Djokovic (Tennis Player):Not vaccinated I can't travel to most tournamentsAmol Rajan:Price you're willing to pay, forgo being greatest player?Novak Djokovic:YesAmol Rajan:Why?Novak Djokovic:Decision making principles on my body are more important than any title https://t.co/zgPE0SGlWx

After the French Open, Novak Djokovic was dethroned from the top spot in the rankings by Daniil Medvedev. Alexander Zverev reached the semifinals of the French Open and became the new World No. 2. This marks the first time since November 2003 that no member of the Big 3 is in the top two spots in the rankings.

Djokovic is ranked No. 3 in the world and will drop out of the top-5 after Wimbledon. With rules for entry to the US for unvaccinated foreign nationals still in the air, it remains to be seen if the Serb will be able to play at the US Open this year.

