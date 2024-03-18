“Without losing a set!” – Iga Swiatek receives wishes from Hubert Hurkacz, Magda Linette, Billie Jean King, and others for Indian Wells triumph

Iga Swiatek has received congratulatory messages from the likes of Hubert Hurkacz, Magda Linette, and Billie Jean King for winning the Indian Wells 2024.

Swiatek downed Greece's Maria Sakkari in dominating fashion on Sunday's (March 17) final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. She broke Sakkari five times in the match and won 56 out of 87 total points played to secure a 6-4, 6-1 win.

This was notably her second triumph at Tennis Paradise as she won the title in 2022, interestingly, by defeating Sakkari then too. She now has eight WTA 1000 trophies under her belt.

Swiatek notably won all of her matches this past week in straight sets. She began her journey in the desert with a win 6-3, 6-0 over Danielle Collins and then trounced Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-0 to avenge her Australian Open third-round loss.

Furthermore, she thumped past Yulia Putinseva 6-1, 6-2, Caroline Wozniacki (walkover), and Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1 to reach the final and win the tournament eventually.

The World No. 1 took to Instagram and thanked her team members for their contributions to her success.

"So, so proud of myself and the team. Thank you for the support and making me feel so comfortable in Tennis Paradise," she wrote in the caption of an image with her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, physio Maciej Ryszczuk, psychologist Daria Abramowicz, and others."

Swiatek's victory was acknowledged by notable tennis personalities. Her fellow Pole Magda Linette dropped a comment below the post expressing amazement over her triumph.

"And without losing a set?! Wow," Linette wrote.

Magda Linette's comment.

"Mega," wrote Hubert Hurkacz.

Hubert Hurkacz's comment.

American tennis icon Billie Jean King took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Congratulations to Iga Swiatek on her second career win in Tennis Paradise."

Expand Tweet

Agnieszka Radwanska, Magdalena Frech, and Rennae Stubbs too applauded Swiatek's effort.

A screenshot of Agnieszka Radwanska's congratulatory post for Iga Swiatek on Instagram.

Magdalena Frech's comment on Iga Swiatek's Instagram post.

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek earns the first seed in Miami Open women's singles main draw

Iga Swiatek won the Miami Open in 2022.

Iga Swiatek received the first seed in the Miami Open 2024 women's singles main draw. She has already received a bye in the opening round, hence, she will begin her campaign in the second against either Magdalena Frech or Camila Giorgi.

Expand Tweet

Swiatek will have an opportunity to score her Sunshine Double heading into the Miami event as she has already won the Indian Wells. She won the two tournaments in 2022.

The 22-year-old first competed in the main draw at Miami in 2021 and made it as far as the third round. In 2022, she defeated Naomi Osaka in the final. She pulled of the tournament last year due to an injury.