An emotional John Isner paid tribute to his family, friends, and long-time fans after advancing to the second round at the 2023 US Open.

Isner announced his retirement from professional tennis prior to the US Open, disclosing that his 17th consecutive appearance at his home Major would be his last.

The American put off his retirement for a later date as he commenced his campaign with a 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(1) win over Argentine Facundo Diaz Acosta in just under two and a half hours.

Isner was cheered on by his passionate support system during the match, including his wife Madison, their four children, his parents Robert and Karen, and his brother Jordan. His fellow players, including Bob and Mike Bryan, Steve Johnson, Sam Querrey, Daniel Nestor, and Jackson Withrow, also came out to show their support.

Following his win, Isner was surprised with a video tribute by the New York Major and was also honored with a commemorative plaque adorned with some of his greatest career highlights.

While being interviewed by close friend and former Davis Cup teammate James Blake, Isner appeared overcome by emotion as he reflected on his career. The 38-year-old highlighted how tennis has been instrumental in shaping his life, leading him to meet his wife and create a loving family with four children.

"I’m gonna try not to get emotional. Man, I’ve had an incredible career. I’ve been so fortunate. I’ve played this sport for so long and to develop so many friends and family. Without tennis, I wouldn’t have met my wife. I wouldn’t have the amazing family that I have, four beautiful kids. That’s really what it’s all about," he said.

He also expressed his desire to progress further into the tournament, hoping that his children would retain some memories of watching their father compete.

"Hopefully I can keep playing some more and my older ones can remember watching their dad play. I think that’s very very special," he added.

"It's not goodbye yet cause I'm still alive" - John Isner asks for fans' support after advancing to US Open 2R

John Isner at the 2023 US Open

John Isner expressed deep gratitude for the immense support he has enjoyed at the US Open over the last 17 years. He also shared his appreciation for the multiple opportunities to compete at his home Slam.

"The support I've had for the last 17 years on tour has been amazing. This tournament especially. You fans are absolutely incredible. To be American and play this event 17 times, I do not take that for granted. So lucky, so blessed," he said.

The 38-year-old conveyed his dedication and drive to progress further into the Major and sought out the fans' continued support for the remainder of his career.

"You know, it's not goodbye yet cause I'm still alive. You know, I'm actually feeling pretty good so I want to try and keep this thing going as long as I possibly can. I'm going to need you guys behind me every step of the way please. Thank you," he added.

John Isner will lock horns with fellow American Michael Mmoh in the second round of the 2023 US Open. Mmoh upset 11th seed Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 to book his spot against Isner.