"One of the most shocking and stirring endorsement for the wonders of motherhood" - Tennis fans react to Maria Sharapova calling Serena Williams much better player than current generation

Maria Sharapova recently revealed that she met Serena Williams last year and encouraged her to make a comeback after overcoming her injury troubles. She tried to convince the 23-time Grand Slam champion by saying that she was much better than the level of competition that awaited her on the WTA tour.
The Russian also said that the pair met at the Met Gala last year, where she tried to convince the 40-year-old by saying that she owed it to herself to test her mettle against the current crop of players.
"We spoke about it at the net last year during this time of year and I said no disrespect to this generation but you are so much better and you need to go out there, so I’m glad that she had a chance here,” Sharapova said.
With her words making the rounds on social media, tennis fans were quick to react, giving their opinions on the same - some agreeing and others not. One said that her statement made him a fan of the former World No. 1, despite Sharapova's doping-related offenses.
"What is this ?? Her positive doping test is now wiped from her record ?? Sharapova showing respect to the Queen has now made me love her," the fan said.
Another fan said that he would be interested in seeing the current generation of players take on their predecessors.
"I would like to see this generation playing against 2012-2015 players. That would be a complete beatdown," the tweet read.
One user noted that Sharapova is best placed to give an opinion on this topic, as she has faced, and beaten, some of the best players of her generation.
Sharapova knows about playing in tough generations. And also how to win in them," the fan said.
Not everyone was in favor of what Sharapova said, with another fan noting that Serena Williams hadn't won a Grand Slam title in many years.
"Serena hasn't won a Grad Slam in almost seven years," the tweet read.
Serena Williams to walk away from professional tennis career following 2022 US Open 3R exit
Serena Williams shocked the tennis world last month when she announced her plans to retire from the sport she dominated for more than two decades. The US Open, her home Grand Slam, was said to be the final tournament of her illustrious career.
Williams entered New York this year with the world's eyes on her. Packed stadiums greeted her and cheered for every move she made. She began her campaign with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat of Danka Kovinic. In the second round, World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit gave her a scare before going down 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2.
Up against Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round, the American fought hard after losing the first set, taking the second via a tie-break. However, she ran out of steam in the decider, exiting the competition with a 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 loss.