"Women's tennis in great hands with personalities like Aryna Sabalenka"- Fans in awe as Australian Open 2024 champ celebrates win by dancing with team

A recent video of Aryna Sabalenka dancing with her team to celebrate her Australian Open 2024 victory has gone viral on social media.

Sabalenka captured her second Grand Slam title at this year's Melbourne Major. The Belarusian defeated Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in the final, but needed five championship points to successfully defend her crown. She didn't drop a single set in the entire tournament and lost only 31 games en route to the title.

The chemistry between Sabalenka and her team is no secret to the tennis world and fans love to watch their goofy side on social media. The World No. 2 posted a celebratory video on her TikTok, where her entire team can be seen dancing to Flo-Rida and Pitbull's "Boom, Shake, Drop."

She posted it with a hilarious caption as well, writing:

"Agahahaha im sorry....we just having fun😂😂😂😂I told you we gonna drink a bit 😂😂😂🙈"

Fans took to X (Formerly Twitter) to react to the 2024 Australian Open champion's celebration. They loved the vibes from Sabalenka and were happy to see her team partying after their triumph. Many also appreciated the Belarusian for being herself.

One fan mentioned how they felt that women's tennis was in great hands because of Sabalenka and that her personality was a winner for the sport.

"Women’s tennis is in great hands! With personalities like this, you cannot lose. That hotel room is awesome as well!"

Another fan said how they were completely awestruck by her team's energy and were in love with them. They were also keen to know how to apply for a job with team Sabalenka.

"Love her and her team energy! So fun! How does one apply for a job with them?😉😂👏🏻🥂"

Here are some more fan reactions.

Aryna Sabalenka's dominant run at the 2024 Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka with the 2024 Australian Open title

Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her 2024 Australian Open in some style. She comfortably defeated every single single opponent and didn't drop a single set in the entire tournament.

Sabalenka was in red-hot form since the beginning of the tournament, losing only one game in the first round and dishing out a double bagel to Lesia Tsurenko in the third. She comfortably overcame the challenge of Barbora Krejcikova in the quaterfinals, and, after a hard-fought first set, she saw off Coco Guaff to reach the finals, where she defeated Zheng Qinwen.

In her run to the title, Aryna Sabalenka only lost 31 games, which is the fewest in a Major since Ashleigh Barty, who dropped only 30 games in her 2022 Australian Open run. Sabalenka also became the first player to defend the women's singles title since her compatriot Victoria Azarenka in 2013.