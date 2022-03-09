"Women change the game, women fight for a better world": Tennis stars Billie Jean King, Madison Keys and others wish fans on International Women's Day

Women's tennis stars - Billie Jean King, Madison Keys and Ons Jabeur, to name a few - took to social media to wish their fellow players as well as women all around the world a happy International Women's Day.

Celebrated annually on March 8, International Women's day is a holiday aimed at celebrating the achievements of women across all disciplines. It is also seen as a platform by many to bring attention to the issues plaguing women, such as gender discrimination, reproductive rights and more.

Tennis legend Billy Jean King took to Twitter to share a wonderful message of praise for women everywhere. The American hailed them as "leaders" who have changed the course of the world with their actions, and thanked everyone who dedicated their lives to fighting for a "better world for girls and women."

"Women are leaders for all people. Women change the game. Women use their platforms to advocate for those who need it," King tweeted. "Women raise future leaders who believe in equity, equality & justice. Women fight for a better world for girls & women. Happy International Women's Day"

World No. 29 Madison Keys also took to Twitter to thank the women who have strived to "make the world a better place". Keys was grateful to those who served as an inspiration to her, and hoped that she could do the same for future generations.

"Thank you to the women who make our world a better place, have paved the way for me and inspire me every day. I hope I can do the same for others too," Keys tweeted.

Former British No. 1 Johanna Konta echoed the same sentiment, thanking those who came before her for making her dreams of being a tennis player as well as others' around the world come true with their continuous struggles.

"Happy International Women's Day! Because of all the amazing Women who came before during and after this little girl got to live out her dream, she continues to be able to live out her dreams in adulthood," Konta tweeted along with a photo from her childhood days.

Another tennis star who took to Twitter to celebrate International Women's day was World No. 10 Ons Jabeur. The Tunisian lavished praise on women for shattering boundaries in their respective fields, thereby making it possible for others to follow in their footsteps.

"Happy International Women's Day to every woman and those breaking boundaries," Jabeur tweeted.

Women's Tennis Association also dedicated a video in honor of International Women's Day

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) also joined the International Women's Day celebrations, dedicating a short video to mark the occasion. The 5-second-long clip contained a montage of photos that showcased some of the biggest names in the sport who have been instrumental in its glowing success over the years.

Among the many who were featured were WTA founder Billie Jean King, African-American pioneer Althea Gibson, the legendary Williams sisters, current World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, 4-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and former World No. 1 Simona Halep.

Here is the video uploaded by the WTA to their official Twitter handle:

"Championing women to compete fiercely and live fully today and everyday," the video was captioned.

