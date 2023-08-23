"Wondering how you leave China on ethical grounds only to land in Riyadh" - Journalist questions WTA Finals being reportedly held in Saudi Arabia

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently took to social media to express his displeasure with a report suggesting that the WTA was considering Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the venue of its year-end championships.

The American questioned the women's governing body's initial decision to turn their back on China over ethical reasons, if they were going to collaborate with Saudi Arabia anyway.

"First week @usopen match to watch: the WTA board members trying to tee upstaging the championships in Saudi vs. forces of discontent, wondering how you leave China on ethical grounds only to land (for fewer years and no more $) in Riyadh...," Wertheim wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday (August 23), tennis podcaster Craig Shapiro left the entire tennis community in shock as he disclosed that according to sources close to him, the WTA Finals would likely be played in Riyadh in 2024.

The American also inferred in his social media post that ATP's Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi was also considering selling one of their tournament's licenses to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) — the sovereign wealth fund of the country.

"Sources telling me an announcement next week that the WTA Finals will be played in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia. The Bin Salmon Tour is imminent. Newport ATP license is up for sale, Saudis will buy it, and Gaudenzi will move to more advantageous date," Shapiro reported on his social media.

This news could indeed turn out to be true, considering how the ATP made the move to hold the 2023 ATP Nextgen Finals in Saudi Arabia. It is pertinent to also note that the Middle Eastern country has been looking for sports avenues to invest in lately.

Not long ago, PIF made the decision to merge LIV Golf with the PGA tour, which had initially been at loggerheads with the former tour. This decision came after the global investment powerhouse had independently financed LIV Golf, promising several top golfers like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson a bigger piece of the pie.

WTA Finals city & venue are yet to be confirmed by the women's governing body

The women's tennis organization's business operations have met the ire of the tennis community recently

WTA had already invited quite some criticism from the tennis universe earlier this year when they disclosed that they had lifted the suspension on organizing tournaments in China.

The women's governing body's initial decision to boycott China had come in late 2022, after rising concerns about the wellbeing of Peng Shuai. The former World No. 14 had stopped competing on the pro tour after accusing a prominent national figure of sexual assault on her social media handle.

It is pertinent to note, however, that the organization has not released any statement confirming the city and the venue where the WTA Finals will be held. All that the fans know at the moment is that the year-end tournament will be held on October 30 this year.