World No. 1 Iga Swiatek reacts to Serena Williams confirming her participation in Wimbledon

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek responded to Serena Williams confirming her participation in this year's Wimbledon.

The American posted a picture on Instagram that confirmed the news as the tournament announced that the seven-time winner had received a main draw wildcard.

"SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there. Let's go."

Our 7-time champion The stage awaits.Our 7-time champion @serenawilliams will return to Wimbledon as a wild card this summer for her 21st appearance The stage awaits.Our 7-time champion @serenawilliams will return to Wimbledon as a wild card this summer for her 21st appearance https://t.co/7ddMAv7mOq

Iga Swiatek commented on Serena Williams' post celebrating the news.

"What a news, see you there," Swiatek said.

Her last match on the tour came at Wimbledon, where she was forced to retire from the match owing to a leg injury she suffered as she slipped on the grass. As a result, her ranking has now dropped to 1208th in the world.

Serena Williams will play in the Rothesay International in Eastbourne

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion will compete in the Doubles event of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne

Before competing at Wimbledon, WIlliams will make her comeback at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. The LTA's official website stated that she has received a wildcard for the doubles event and will partner World No. 4 Ons Jabeur.

"The LTA is pleased to announce that tennis superstar Serena Williams is set to make her first tournament appearance in almost a year, when she will pair up with Tunisia’s world No.4 Ons Jabeur for the doubles event of the LTA’s Rothesay International at Eastbourne next week having received a wildcard," a statement on the LTA's official website read.

Williams said that she is excited to return to Eastbourne and play in front of the fans again. The American also stated that the city has a unique charm which cannot be seen anywhere else on the tour.

“I am excited to return to the Rothesay International tournament in England and to be back on the grass - a surface that has been so good to me throughout my career," Williams said. Eastbourne has a unique charm that you don’t see anywhere else on Tour and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again.”

After being inactive for so long, Williams will look to make the most out of competing in Eastbourne so that she can get some match practice before bidding for an eighth Wimbledon title.

