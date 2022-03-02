"World No. 1 is not the priority for Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, or Roger Federer" - Francisco Roig

Rafael Nadal has had a remarkable start to the 2022 season. The Spaniard remains unbeaten in 15 matches, with the Melbourne, Australian Open, and Acapulco titles under his belt.

However, the 35-year-old recently revealed that the World No. 1 ranking no longer motivates him, as his rising number of injuries prevents him from playing a full schedule on tour. His coach, Franciso Roig, echoed these sentiments in a recent radio interview.

The Catalonian claimed that clinching the top spot is no longer the objective for Nadal or his rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

"Rafa is not going to condition his schedule to play more tournaments and look for number one. It is something that is there of course, but that is not really the objective, it is rather a consequence," Roig was quoted as saying by Punto de Break. "The number one spot is something that is not the priority... neither for Rafa, nor for Roger or Novak."

Rafael Nadal took the lead in the all-time Slam race for the first time last month after clinching his 21st Major at the 2022 Australian Open. Roig insisted that winning the most Grand Slams is what drives all three players, rather than getting the highest ranking spot.

"The subject of the Grand Slams is ahead. That is the great challenge, it is what Rafa is most excited about. The priority is that and putting together a good calendar," he said.

Daniil Medvedev became the new men's singles World No. 1 this week, overtaking Novak Djokovic. The Russian became the first player outside Nadal, Djokovic, Federer and Andy Murray to bag the top spot since 2004.

Rafael Nadal's "immense quality" and "tremendous desire to improve" led to Australian Open triumph: Francisco Roig

Rafael Nadal with the 2022 Australian Open trophy

Over the course of the interview, Francisco Roig revealed that Rafael Nadal's team did not expect him to begin the 2022 season in such explosive fashion, given the chronic foot injury that had kept the Spaniard away from the tour for six months.

"We did not expect this start to the year that he had a month and a half or two months before the start of 2022," Roig said. "We all knew about his problem with his foot, which had been six months without competing."

Roig added, however, that it was Nadal's determination and desire that made the "miracle" of winning the Australian Open possible.

"But in the end it is a player with a immense quality, with a huge head and a tremendous desire to improve at 35 years old. I have not seen anything like it before. All this combination of things has led to this little miracle," he said.

