Tennis commentators and fans have vented their frustration on WTA (Women's Tennis Association) for not updating details about the semifinal match between Maria Sakkari and US Open champion Coco Gauff at Indian Wells on social media. The WTA did not have any tweets or videos of the match even hours after the duel ended.

Terming it as the worst in handling of social media, fans wondered whether the WTA cared about the tour and its players. Incidentally, the WTA has been facing a lot of flak for failing to update its social media handles about current matches and tournaments.

"Worst organization in terms of social media handling. Genuinely wonder if they even care about the tour and the players," tennis journalist Srihari Ravi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Commentators said that it is unbelievable that the official handles of women's tennis did not have any information about the semifinals of Indian Wells, one of the biggest tournaments on the tennis calendar.

Voicing disbelief at the lack of social media coverage, Mario Boccardi, a tennis journalist said,

"I genuinely can't believe that the WTA official Twitter account still hasn't published anything about Maria Sakkari reaching a WTA 1000 final at the end of a great battle vs. the US Open champion and world #3 Gauff This is literally one of the biggest tournaments of the year.."

Fans lamented that even the highlights of the match were not uploaded on the official YouTube channel of women's tennis.

"The highlights aren’t even up on their YouTube channel. I don’t know what to say about the WTA anymore. Shambles," a fan said.

Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari will play the women's singles final in Indian Wells

Maria Sakkari at the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open 2024 in Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek, the No.1 on the WTA Tour, and Maria Sakkari will play for the title at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on March 17. Sakkari beat US Open champion Coco Gauff in tight three sets at the semifinals of the tournament, a WTA-1000 event.

The Greek star had match points in the second set but Gauff managed to save them to win it in a tiebreak. She then rallied to beat her. While Sakkari has a 3-2 advantage against Swiatek in their head-to-head encounters, all three wins for the Greek star came in 2021.

The WTA's top-ranked player has beaten the Sakkari in their last two matches, which include the finals at Indian Wells. Swiatek won the title when the duo competed against each other at the same stage in 2022.