"Worst night session ever" - Tennis fans disappointed with Venus Williams, Carlos Alcaraz results on Day 2 of US Open

Carlos Alcaraz progressed to the second round with a walkover, while Venus Williams sufferred one of the worst losses in her career on Day 2 of the 2023 US Open. Surprisingly, all four matches at Arthur Ashe Stadium ended in straight-sets with each of them lasting less than an hour and a half.

Dominic Koepfer was trailing Carlos Alcaraz 2-6, 2-3 when he rolled his ankle while moving backwards, forcing him to retire from the match. On the other hand, Greet Minnen took a little over an hour to register a 6-1, 6-1 win over Venus Williams.

There weren't any upsets on the men's side as Daniil Medvedev progressed 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 to the next round. The women's side had a stunner on Court 5 with Yafan Wang defeating last year's semifinalist Caroline Garcia, 6-4, 6-1. Third seed Jessica Pegula registered a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 over Camila Giorgi at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fans took to Twitter to express their dissappointment at the one-sided outcomes as Tennis journalist Jose Morgado also echoed a similar sentiment.

"Folks, that was *not* a good #USOpen day. We will be back tomorrow," he wrote.

Morgado also shared the results from the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 2 while stating that it was probably one of the "worst days ever on a Grand Slam center court".

"One of the worst ever days on a Grand Slam centre court, that's for sure...," he posted.

On a lighter note, a fan sent their "condolences" to the ones with tickets to the night matches at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Venus got cleared in 1h and now Koepfer retired. My condolences to people with tickets for Ashe," wrote a fan.

Here are a few more reactions:

Carlos Alcaraz to clash with Llyod Harris in R2 of US Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz is set to clash with Llyod Harris in the second round of the 2023 US Open on Thursday, August 31.

After a spectacular Grand Slam victory at Wimbledon, the Spaniard most recently competed in the Cincinnati Masters where he eventually fell to Novak Djokovic in the title-clash. The 20-year old will come into the match against Harris after a walkover in the first round as his opponent, Dominic Koepfer was forced to retire due to a freak ankle injury.

Llyod Harris will come into the match on the back of a straight-sets win over Guido Pella. The South African's best results this season have been reaching the final of Challenger Nonthaburi 2, semifinals of Challenger Tenerife and the quarterfinals of Challenger Cary.

This will be the first on-court encounter between the two players.