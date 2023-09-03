"Would love to be part of tournament history" - Carlos Alcaraz keen to become first player since Roger Federer to defend US Open title

Carlos Alcaraz moved one step closer to becoming the first male player to successfully defend the US Open title since Roger Federer.

Alcaraz, who began in style against Dan Evans in the third round, was put to the test when the Briton rallied to win the third set on Saturday. Eventually, however, the Spaniard came through under pressure to register a 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win.

The World No. 1, speaking at his on-court interview afterwards, admitted that he would love to create history at the New York major by emulating the Swiss maestro. No male player has been able to pull off consecutive US Open triumphs since Roger Federer won a whopping five titles between 2004 and 2008.

"Well, of course, I watch the draw and I see the opponents that I can play against. But, obviously, I am focussed day by day," Carlos Alcaraz stated.

"Defending the title here is a goal for me. I am looking for that. I know that no one has defended the title here since Roger Federer so I would love love to be part of the tournament history," he added.

The reigning Wimbledon champion prevailed in his first-round encounter against Dominik Koepfer with the German having to retire midway through the second set while trailing 2-6, 2-3.

Lloyd Harris then attempted to make a match out of his second-round clash against the 20-year-old by taking the third set to a tie-break. But he failed to stop his opponent, who cruised to a 6-3, 6-1, 7-6(4) victory.

Carlos Alcaraz will now take on Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open.

"We played great points that made us smile" - Carlos Alcaraz after his win against Dan Evans

Carlos Alcaraz in action in the third round of the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz also asserted that entertaining the vociferous crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium was just as important as getting past a tricky opponent.

Having raced away to a 4-1 lead in the first set, the World No. 1 looked unstoppable but Daniel Evans recovered to claw his way back into the contest.

Following an angry rant from the British player who asked for an individual to leave his players' box, both players broke into smiles after an entertaining rally.

“We played great points that made us smile. Daniel as well. It’s great to see that on a tennis court. Obviously, we play to make the people happy as well, to entertain them and try to make the match fun. It’s great to have that kind of point as well and feel the energy that they are enjoying it as well," Alcaraz stated.

The two-time Grand Slam champion stormed back after losing the third set to deny Evans a chance to close in. Firing two aces on the trot which included a magnificent second-serve ace that left the World No. 26 rooted to the spot, Alcaraz ensured that he remains on course to defend his US Open crown this fortnight.