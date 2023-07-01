Andy Murray's mother Judy wants the current generation of female tennis players to do what Venus and Serena Williams did in their prime, not necessarily on the court but off the court at least.

Speaking in a recent interview with Eurosport, the British coach recalled how the legendary Billie Jean King inspired her to use her voice to speak out for things she believed in, urging her to use her status as a female coach and the mother of multiple Grand Slam champions.

“I remember Billie Jean King saying to me many years ago, ‘If you don’t make a noise, nobody will hear you’. And she was the one who encouraged me to use my voice and use my profile as a female coach and mother of two Grand Slam champions, to speak out for things that I believed in, or against things that weren’t right," Judy Murray said.

Having done that and having seen others do the same, Judy Murray asserted that the most powerful voices often belong to those at the top of their profession, such as the Williams sisters, who used their platforms time and again to affect change.

Andy Murray's mother praised Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka for following in their footsteps, standing up for what they believed in and not being afraid to "rock the boat." At the same time, she also wants more of today's superstars to march on the same path.

“And I think the most powerful voices are people who are recognisable within their sport. And I would love to see more of the new generation of female players step up in the way that Serena did and Venus did, and use their platforms to affect change, whatever it is that they believe in," Judy Murray said.

“I think we see it very nicely with Coco Gauff, with Naomi Osaka; I think they’ve been absolutely brilliant, because the younger generation identify with them and they will listen to them, they speak the same language, they live in the same world. I think it is about standing out for what you believe in and not being afraid to speak up and rock the boat,” she added.

"We as women are probably in the best position that we have been for some time to speak up" - Andy Murray's mother Judy

2023 Australian Open - Day 4

Andy Murray's mother Judy further spoke about thte importance of having both male and female allies in this fight for equality, adding that women are currently in the best position ever to speak up about the issues that matter to and affect them.

“I think in the years that I’ve been involved, I understand how important it is to have male allies and females who are prepared to speak up and stand up and show up for things that they believe in. And I think we as women are probably in the best position that we have been for some time to speak up," Judy Murray said.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

Poll : 0 votes