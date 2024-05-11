Rafael Nadal faced defeat in his Italian Open second-round clash against Hubert Hurkacz on May 11. Following that, former player Paul McNamee expressed disappointment at how Nadal's levels have dropped and penned a heartfelt note for the Spaniard.

Nadal played in Barcelona and Madrid before making his way to Italy to participate in his third consecutive tournament. The record 10-time tournament winner got the better of Belgian player Zizou Bergs in the first round in Rome.

Hurkacz, however, spoiled Nadal's party in the second round with a clinical display. The pair had started strongly as their first two games lasted almost half an hour. However, Nadal could not keep up with Hurkacz and lost the match 6-1, 6-3.

Statistically, Nadal's match against Hurkacz was expectedly lopsided. The Spaniard could not convert any of his seven break points. He committed twice the unforced errors committed by the Pole, 20 to 10. Nadal served one ace in response to Hurkacz's nine aces.

The 37-year-old is visibly not at his best. However, with the French Open just two weeks away, all eyes are on him to see if he can grace the clay courts in Paris once again.

Australian former doubles world No. 1 McNamee took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and penned a heartfelt note for the 14-time French Open winner.

"Oh Rafa… it’s hard to watch a shadow of yourself, especially on clay. It’s a massive ask to be able to turn it round in the next two weeks, but we would love to see you, if it’s the real you, for one last time, at Roland Garros. Good luck," McNamee wrote.

Rafael Nadal's participation at French Open 2024 remains doubtful

Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open.

After his match against Hubert Hurkacz, Rafael Nadal was asked about his participation in the upcoming French Open during a press conference. The Spaniard claimed he could either not participate because he feels he is not ready or he can train for the next two weeks and give his best shot in Paris.

"Probably one is to say, Okay, I am not ready, I am not playing enough well. Then is the moment to take a decision in terms of not playing Roland Garros," Nadal said.

"Another is accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be in a different way in two weeks."

Nadal explained that, presently, he is in favor of the latter. However, he is still undecided on the matter.

"The decision, as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today. But if I have to say what's my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I going to say be in Roland Garros and try my best," he added.

