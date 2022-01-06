"Would love to be top 10 by the end of the year"- Sofia Kenin

In a conversation with the WTA, Sofia Kenin has said she is keen on finishing 2022 in the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

The former Australian Open champion had a disappointing season in 2021 which saw her ranking fall from fourth to 12th.

Kenin's hopes of defending her 2020 Australian Open title were dashed as she exited the competition in the second round after losing to Kaia Kanepi. Following disappointing exits at the Charleston Open and Stuttgart Open, the American reached the fourth round of the French Open but lost to eventual semifinalist Maria Sakkari.

Kenin also made an early exit at Wimbledon in 2021, losing in the second round to her compatriot Madison Brengle. This was her last piece of action in 2021 as the American battled both COVID-19 and injuries. She subsequently fell out of the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

The American announced on social media in July that she had sustained a minor foot injury that would keep her out of the game for a while. In August, she tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the US Open, which she also announced on Twitter.

Sofia Kenin @SofiaKenin Hi guys.. I am writing with disappointing news. Recently, I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild. However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week. 1/2 Hi guys.. I am writing with disappointing news. Recently, I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately I am vaccinated and thus my symptoms have been fairly mild. However I have continued to test positive and thus will not be able to compete at the US Open next week. 1/2

Sofia Kenin @SofiaKenin Unfortunately I have to withdraw from the tournament in San Jose next week. I’ve suffered a minor setback with an injury to my foot and will need to take an extra week to recover. I want to thank the tournament for inviting me and I hope to play next summer! Unfortunately I have to withdraw from the tournament in San Jose next week. I’ve suffered a minor setback with an injury to my foot and will need to take an extra week to recover. I want to thank the tournament for inviting me and I hope to play next summer! https://t.co/xy9dgbhQKn

In her recent conversation with the WTA, Kenin spoke about her goal of regaining her spot in the top 10, saying that she is taking it "match-by-match".

"Obviously I want to do well and my dad wants me to do well. We didn't really set a goal. Right now it's match-by-match. A win is a win, we'll take it. It's very good compared to not playing for six months, getting back out there. So I don't have much pressure in terms of that.

"But obviously would love to be top 10 by the end of the year. I'm going to try to work hard to get there. I feel like the worst case, if I don't have the best first half season, I've got the rest, which I missed out last year due to injury and COVID. So I feel like I should be fine as long as my head's there and I feel like it is there and I'm getting back into things"

Sofia Kenin starts 2022 with a win

Kenin started 2022 with a win

The 23-year-old returned to action at the Adelaide International as the sixth seed and began with a victory over Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti. It wasn't easy for her though as both sets finished 7-5.

She next takes on Ajla Tomjlanovic in the second round and a victory could set up a quarterfinal clash against World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Also Read Article Continues below

After this, the American will participate in the Australian Open and will be looking to have a good run in the competition. Given that the 23-year-old will only have 70 points to defend, a long run in the Asia-Pacific Grand Slam might help her return to the top ten of the WTA rankings.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya