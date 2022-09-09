"Would love for him to win 30 Grand Slams, he has a chance of winning many" - Coach Juan Carlos Ferrero hails mentee Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz stands two wins away from becoming the new ATP World No. 1 at the age of 19, capping his best season yet on tour. Alcaraz has been tipped to become a multi-Slam champion by many, with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero believing in his pupil's ability to do so.

Ferrero expressed his desire to see Alcaraz win as many as 30 Grand Slam titles. At the same time, the former World No. 1 does not want to get too ahead of himself and wants the Spaniard to focus on the immediate task at hand - winning his maiden Major title. Alcaraz reached the 2022 US Open semifinals by winning a five-set epic against Jannik Sinner.

In a recent interview with El Partidazo de COPE, Ferrero stated that he wants the Spanish teenager to stay humble and clinch his maiden Major title at the ongoing US Open.

"I would love for him to win 30 Grand Slams. He has a chance of winning many. The first step is to win the first. Let's not put more weight on it than it carries. Key: maintain humility," Ferrero said.

Alcaraz's next challenge is Friday's semifinal clash with American star Frances Tiafoe, who stunned Rafael Nadal in the fourth round. Ferrero highlighted the difficulty of the challenge for his pupil.

"Tiafoe has a spectacular tournament, it won't be easy," Ferrero said on Alcaraz's upcoming clash.

Ferrero, who won the French Open singles title in 2003 and reached the US Open final the same year, is enjoying Alcaraz's success more than he enjoyed his own back in the day. The pair are known to share a great camaraderie and have been working together since the 2019 season.

"I enjoy watching Carlos Alcaraz win more than when I was playing," Ferrero expressed.

Juan Carlos Ferrero laments missed opportunity of a Carlos Alcaraz-Rafael Nadal clash

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal at the Mutua Madrid Open.

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal were part of the same half of the men's singles draw at the 2022 US Open and were expected to face each other in the semifinals. However, Nadal's loss to Tiafoe rendered the potential clash impossible.

Ferrero feels it would have been a great opportunity for young Alcaraz to play against the 22-time Grand Slam champion at such an important stage of the tournament.

"It would have been very nice to play against Rafa in the semis," Ferrero said.

Alcaraz and Nadal have never played against each other at the Grand Slams. All three of their matches have come at the ATP Masters 1000 level, with Alcaraz defeating his compatriot for the very first time in his career at the Madrid Open in May, en route to the title. Nadal beat Alcaraz at the Indian Wells Masters earlier this year and in Madrid last year.

Meanwhile, at the 2022 US Open, Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to become the youngest ever ATP No. 1 by winning the title in New York this weekend.

