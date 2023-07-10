"Would be nice if people didn't say that" - Jessica Pegula opens up about her 'World's richest tennis player' status

Jessica Pegula recently addressed her public image as the 'world's riches tennis player' and said that she would trade it all for a Wimbledon title.

Pegula advanced to the quarterfinals of the grass court Slam for the first time in her career after bagging a straight-set win over Lesia Tsurenko. The No. 4 seed made quick work of the Ukrainian and wrapped the match with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-3.

With the win, the American also achieved the feat of becoming one of five American women to reach the last eight in all Major tournaments of the WTA Tour. The other women to have reached that milestone include Serena and Venus Williams, Madison Keys, and Sloane Stephens.

During her post-match press conference, a British press member inquired about the World No. 4's family wealth, asking Pegula for her take on the 'world's richest tennis player' status that she is often tagged with. Pegula is the daughter of Terry and Kim Pegula, the multi-billionaire owners of the American Football team Buffalo Bills and the Ice Hockey team Buffalo Sabres.

Jessica Pegula addressed the nickname and stated that despite her family's status, the money ammased by her family did not belong to her.

"Yeah, I mean, people say that. I personally don't have that money. It's probably my dad or my parents. I don't know why that kind of stuck. I mean, I understand, though. My family obviously is pretty well-known back in America," she said.

The 29-year-old stated that the billionaire tag doesn't bother her, but hoped that people would stop using it.

"Yeah, I mean, it is what it is. I mean, it doesn't really bother me. It would be nice if people didn't say that. But do I really care? I mean, not really. It is what is," Pegula said.

The American also added that she would trade all the money for a Wimbledon title and then be gratified with the prize money that comes along as a bonus.

"But, yeah, I mean, I don't really think it matters how much money you have. Yeah, it would be great to win Wimbledon 'cause then I would also have a lot of money from winning Wimbledon," she added.

Jessica Pegula will take on Marketa Vondrousova in Wimbledon's quarter-final

Jessica Pegula will face Marketa Vondrousova at 2023 Wimbledon

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula will face-off against Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

The duo will be marking their appearance in the last eight of the Championship for the first time. Pegula's SW19 campaign has been impressive so far, having dropped just one set in the past four rounds.

Her opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, is set to face the American after upsetting seeded players, notably 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova and 20th seed Donna Vekic.

