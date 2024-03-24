“Would be nice if WTA could draw so we don't get bored” – Iga Swiatek playfully addresses facing Linda Noskova for third time in 2024 in Miami Open 3R

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is scheduled to clash with Linda Noskova for the third time this year. She will meet Noskova in the third round of the Miami Open 2024 on Sunday, March 24.

Swiatek thrashed Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-1, 6-1 in the second round on Saturday after having received a bye in the first. Giorgi's poor performance on the serve also made the Pole's job easier as the former committed a staggering nine double faults during the match.

Noskova, too, received a bye in the first round as the 26th seed and downed Russia's Maria Timofeeva 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to set up a meeting with Swiatek. This is the third time the two will lock horns in 2024, having previously met at the Australian Open and BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Swiatek saw the funny side of it during her post-match conference at Miami Gardens on Saturday as she poked fun at the WTA while speaking about the matchup.

"Yeah, it's our third match, so pretty interesting. I mean, it would be nice if WTA could draw so we don't get bored. I'm kidding," the 22-year-old said.

Noskova stunned Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the Australian Open in January this year.

The Pole, however, responded by registering a comprehensive 6-4, 6-0 win over the Czech route to winning the Indian Wells title last week. As things stand, she will enter the Miami court on Sunday as the favorite with a 2-1 lead over Noskova in the overall head-to-head.

Iga Swiatek: "Playing against Linda Noskova is tough; I'm going to focus on myself and learn what I did wrong, what I did good on our last matches"

Iga Swiatek

Further during the Saturday press conference at the Miami Open 2024, Iga Swiatek sounded mindful of what Linda Noskova would bring to the court on Sunday.

"Playing against her is tough, as you could see in Australia. I'm going to focus on myself and learn what I did wrong, what I did good on our last matches and just use that knowledge so I can play in a solid way, really efficiently," Iga Swiatek said.

Swiatek is chasing her second Sunshine Double at Miami Gardens this week with the Indian Wells 2024 trophy already in her bag. She is hopeful of getting one step closer to the feat as she continued:

"It's still going to be my second day of playing here, so I'm taking it easy. I'll just fight for every ball."

Whoever out of Swiatek and Noskova wins, will face either 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova or 21st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the fourth round of the Miami Open.