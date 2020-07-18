Would be in Novak Djokovic's interest to play US Open if Rafael Nadal is absent: Chris Evert

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic form two-third of men's tennis' famed Big 3 troicka, and hold a plethora of records in the sport. With 19 and 17 titles respectively, the duo rank right behind Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard.

But in a season ravaged by the COVID-19 crisis, both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have some big decisions to make regarding their schedule. With the US Open scheduled to be be played just three weeks before Roland Garros this year, there is plenty of speculation about whether the top players - including both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - will play both Grand Slams.

During an interview with UBI Tennis, former WTA player and 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert opined that Rafael Nadal, who is the defending champion at both the US Open and Roland Garros, is likely to skip New York for a shot at a 13th title in Paris.

"I don't see why Nadal should risk an injury by coming to New York when he can stay in Europe to train on clay," Evert said.

With Rafael Nadal having already committed to playing at the rescheduled Madrid Masters that starts the day after the US Open ends, it is a long shot that he will make a journey across the Atlantic instead of sticking to his beloved clay.

Nadal has not yet explicitly said that he won't play the US Open. But going by the feelers provided by his uncle Toni Nadal and coach Carlos Moya, it is more than likely that the Spaniard will choose to remain in Europe and play on the red dirt.

About Novak Djokovic I'm not so sure: Chris Evert

Novak Djokovic

Like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic also looks unsure about playing the US Open, The Serb had vehemently opposed the USTA's rule of allowing only one person in each player's entourage, and had also expressed reservations about the access to the courts during the tournament.

In recent times, however, Novak Djokovic seems to have had a change of heart about playing at Flushing Meadows. And with Roger Federer out for the season and Rafael Nadal unlikely to feature in New York, Novak Djokovic may not get an easier opportunity to close in on the Grand Slam record.

Chris Evert thinks Novak Djokovic has good reason to play the US Open, given the level of competition he is likely to encounter there.

"On Djokovic I would not be so sure, if he wants the Slam record and sees that Federer, Nadal and others will not be there, wouldn't it be in his interest to try to win at Flushing Meadows," Evert said.

Novak Djokovic, who is unbeaten for the season, would be keen to extend his perfect 18-0 start in 2020. And the North American hardcourts, which are unlikely to feature all the top-ranked players, may be the perfect place to do so.