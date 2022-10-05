"Would you have said that about Rafa Nadal at 18?" - Rennae Stubbs defends Monica Seles from criticism

Rennae Stubbs took it upon herself to defend Monica Seles from online criticism, taking to her Twitter account to call out fans attacking the nine-time Grand Slam champion.

Despite winning the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open multiple times, Seles never lifted the trophy at Wimbledon, with her best result at SW19 being a runner-up finish. In a conversation that stemmed from Chris Evert talking about Steffi Graf's Golden Slam and how the German should remain in the GOAT debate, one fan touched on Graf's rivalry with Seles, remarking that Seles would never have won the Wimbledon title since Graf was unplayable there.

In Monica Seles's only Wimbledon final appearance, she lost to Graf, falling 6-2, 6-1 to the defending champion in 1992. The unfortunate stabbing incident happened the following year, which rendered the Yugoslav ineffective for the next 2-3 years. Although Seles returned to action in 1995 and won the Australian Open the following year, she was never the same in the years afterward, right until her retirement in 2003.

Responding to the fan, Stubbs pointed out that saying Seles would never have won Wimbledon was an "asinine" comment, likening it to saying two-time winner Rafael Nadal would never have won the tournament after just looking at his early performances at the event.

Stubbs further added that the scoreline was not a good indicator of how close she fought against Graf in the 1992 final, adding that Seles was a nightmare on grass that fans often forgot about.

"This proves you don’t know much about Monica Seles. She made a final on her least favorite surface. Would you have said that about Rafa [Nadal] at 18? It's an asinine comment. Her lefty was a nightmare on grass," Stubbs said. "I watched that final in Stef's box in 92 live & it wasn’t easy or a walkover for Stef."

"This proves you don't know much about Monica Seles. She made a final on her least favorite surface. Would you have said that about Rafa [Nadal] at 18? It's an asinine comment. Her lefty was a nightmare on grass," Stubbs said. "I watched that final in Stef's box in 92 live & it wasn't easy or a walkover for Stef."

The former doubles World No. 1 was of the opinion that she would have had a shot at winning Wimbledon if things did not turn out the way they did. Winning Wimbledon would have also helped Seles achieve the honor of completing the Career Grand Slam.

"Big statement! [Monica Seles] made the final there, so the chances of her eventually winning would have been pretty good, so to say she would never have won Wimbledon as a fact is just a little rich… I would have said, she had a chance," Stubbs said.

"Big statement! [Monica Seles] made the final there, so the chances of her eventually winning would have been pretty good, so to say she would never have won Wimbledon as a fact is just a little rich… I would have said, she had a chance," Stubbs said.

"It drives me crazy" - Rennae Stubbs on fans bringing up Monica Seles' stabbing to downplay Steffi Graf's achievements

In the replies to the same tweet where Chris Evert praised Steffi Graf, there was another conversation brewing: one fan opined that Graf was helped a lot by Monica Seles getting stabbed, noting that Seles was in the process of taking over from the German when the incident happened.

In the replies to the same tweet where Chris Evert praised Steffi Graf, there was another conversation brewing: one fan opined that Graf was helped a lot by Monica Seles getting stabbed, noting that Seles was in the process of taking over from the German when the incident happened.

Stubbs disagreed vehemently, stating that it was mere speculation. Regardless, she declared that the point of the original tweet was simply to congratulate Graf on her Golden Slam - a feat that occurred 5 years before Seles was stabbed - and that she was sick of fans bringing it up to rain on the 22-time Major winner's parade.

"All of this may be true but it is also speculation at this point. Injuries, life, there are many things that could happen," Stubbs said. "The point of this tweet was to congratulate Steffi on what she achieved in 1988 & it drives me crazy that people need to put this into THAT conversation! Ffs."

