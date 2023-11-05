"Would be the most viewed YouTube video of all time” - Daria Kasatkina trolling rain-hit WTA Finals in Cancun amuses fans

Daria Kasatkina jokingly shared her regret about not being able to post vlogs from the 2023 WTA Finals, which has been caught in a lot of controversy over the last few days.

The WTA has been under fire from fans and players alike for its inadequate and disrespectful treatment of the world's best female tennis players.

The year-end tournament, taking place in Cancun, Mexico, has been a major fiasco for the WTA, from the tennis court being built at the last minute and its risky construction to the weather circumstances.

Heavy rain on Day 7 of the Finals forced the semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka to be rescheduled on Sunday, November 6, with other doubles matches set on the same day. The singles final, therefore, will take place on Monday.

Daria Kasatkina took to X (formerly Twitter) to give her opinion on the season-end tournament’s dire condition. She said that the only thing she lamented about not being a part of this year’s WTA Finals was being unable to film the grim situation in Cancun for her YouTube vlogs.

“The saddest thing about not going to Cancun this year is that we cannot show you what’s going on there in our vlog,” Kasatkina tweeted.

Daria Kasatkina, along with her girlfriend and former figure skating champion Natalia Zabiiako, runs a YouTube channel, where the duo document various WTA events’ moments and behind-the-scenes content for fans.

The 26-year-old's tweet piqued the interest of tennis fans, who reacted with amusement. One fan wrote:

“Would be the most viewed youtube video of all time."

Another fan desired to watch Daria Kasatkina’s vlog on repeat.

“Girl, I'd watch it over and over again,” they chimed in.

Another user commented:

“Could you have the girls send you some videos, make a few videochats and edit it all together? It could still make for a great extra episode."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis enthusiasts:

A sneak peak into Daria Kasatkina’s 2023 season

Daria Kasatkina at the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2023

Daria Kasatkina, the current top-ranked Russian singles player, had a spectacular start to the year, reaching the final in Adelaide before losing in straight sets to Belinda Bencic.

However, she suffered surprising setbacks after that, including a first-round loss to Varvara Gracheva in the Australian Open and a fourth-round exit to Elina Svitolina at the French Open.

Daria Kasatkina's Wimbledon run ended in the third round after falling to Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in two sets, and she exited the US Open after being beaten in straight sets by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16.

To finish the season, the Russian advanced to the semifinals of the WTA Elite Trophy, where she was defeated by eventual champion Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets.