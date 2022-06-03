"Wouldn't wish an ankle turn like that on anyone" - Tennis fans react to Alexander Zverev's injury-forced retirement from French Open SF against Rafael Nadal

Alexander Zverev's 2022 French Open campaign came to an unfortunate and painful end on Friday after he badly injured his ankle during his semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal.

The two players had spent more than three hours on the court by then, with the match heading to a tie-break in the second set. Nadal was serving at 5-6, 40-30, when the lanky German took a nasty tumble and twisted his ankle.

The former US Open runner-up let out screams of agony before being ushered off the court in a wheelchair for treatment. The faint hopes of him responding to treatment and resuming the match were dashed when he returned to the court on crutches.

He shook hands with the chair umpire and hugged Nadal, all while being cheered on by the Philippe-Chatrier crowd.

As is the norm with most eye-grabbing moments in sports, social media was filled with opinions and reactions regarding the injury and the match.

A fan of the Spaniard's tweeted that he would not wish such a nasty fall on "anyone."

"Zverev is far from being a fav, my goodness, that looked awful. I wouldn't wish an ankle turn like that on anyone," the tweet read.

Nadal News @nadalnews Zverev is far from being a fav, my goodness, that looked awful. I wouldn't wish an ankle turn like that on anyone. Zverev is far from being a fav, my goodness, that looked awful. I wouldn't wish an ankle turn like that on anyone.

Zverev has rapidly grown to become one of the most hated tennis stars on social media, given the domestic violence allegations leveled against him by former partner Olya Sharypova.

She alleged that the 25-year-old often abused her physically, leaving her with bruises. The German has maintained his innocence throughout.

Several fans noted these allegations in their tweets but still maintained that they would not wish an injury on any athlete, especially while they were playing.

Relevant | Tennis Stats & Info @RelevantTennis Tennis Twitter, I know you hate Zverev - for his allegations, his past, maybe his behavior - but seriously, you can't celebrate for something like that. Some people are disgusting, they think they are champions of peace and they act worse than people they criticize.



Go Sascha! Tennis Twitter, I know you hate Zverev - for his allegations, his past, maybe his behavior - but seriously, you can't celebrate for something like that. Some people are disgusting, they think they are champions of peace and they act worse than people they criticize. Go Sascha!

Harry @formularaducanu That’s a horrible injury for Zverev, he’s a bad person and he should be punished legally, no one deserves an injury on court like that, was hard to watch That’s a horrible injury for Zverev, he’s a bad person and he should be punished legally, no one deserves an injury on court like that, was hard to watch

ًsarah @zironiia laughing at zverev’s screams isn’t going to bring olya any justice. he should never have been playing in the first place and should be punished legally for everything he’s done. him getting injured won’t do anything laughing at zverev’s screams isn’t going to bring olya any justice. he should never have been playing in the first place and should be punished legally for everything he’s done. him getting injured won’t do anything

Mason @masonryrafan Not gonna comment on Zverev’s injury… aside from the fact no one deserves this. He deserves clemency. I have mixed feelings right now. Rafa was up a set, but Zverev very easily could have been up 2. I’m glad it’s all over. Onto the finals. Not gonna comment on Zverev’s injury… aside from the fact no one deserves this. He deserves clemency. I have mixed feelings right now. Rafa was up a set, but Zverev very easily could have been up 2. I’m glad it’s all over. Onto the finals.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan Whether you like Zverev or not this is a very saddening outcome to an otherwise great match Whether you like Zverev or not this is a very saddening outcome to an otherwise great match https://t.co/yVEkbzbro3

mimi🧍🏻‍♀️| apo tsitsi + tim mevel 💍💋 @rafastefbaes wow zverev looked really hurt god I’ve never seen someone cry before in a tennis match and a wheelchair wow. i don’t like him but i hope he’s okay. wow zverev looked really hurt god I’ve never seen someone cry before in a tennis match and a wheelchair wow. i don’t like him but i hope he’s okay.

Manouche Barcelona 💜💪🏳️‍🌈 @bounzifu What the hell. No. And how I loathe Zverev but I never wish injury to a player. What the hell. No. And how I loathe Zverev but I never wish injury to a player.

José Morgado @josemorgado Alexander Zverev rolls his ankle, screams in pain...



Looks like a very serious thing. Alexander Zverev rolls his ankle, screams in pain...Looks like a very serious thing.

Vansh @vanshv2k I’m really sorry for Zverev. He really didn’t deserve that. You don’t wish this on anyone. That was a travesty. I’m really sorry for Zverev. He really didn’t deserve that. You don’t wish this on anyone. That was a travesty.

David Kane @DKTNNS "[Zverev's] been through a lot off the court..."



Tragic display of passive voice from the commentary booth. "[Zverev's] been through a lot off the court..."Tragic display of passive voice from the commentary booth.

Below is a video of the German's tumble, and further details about the unfortunate incident can be read in this article.

(Viewer discretion is advised)

eolan @brun_oisif #Nadal Alexander Zverev just badly injured himself after a slide. In tears, the German must give up after a solid match. Shocking images. Extract from the French channel France 2. Nadal is shocked. #RolandGarros Alexander Zverev just badly injured himself after a slide. In tears, the German must give up after a solid match. Shocking images. Extract from the French channel France 2. Nadal is shocked. #RolandGarros #Nadal https://t.co/dpK6Mnbvrv

Tennis Majors @Tennis_Majors It looks like Zverev rolled his ankle - he screamed in agony and has been helped off the court in a wheelchair.



Nadal is still on the court, apparently expecting play to continue after medical treatment. It looks like Zverev rolled his ankle - he screamed in agony and has been helped off the court in a wheelchair.Nadal is still on the court, apparently expecting play to continue after medical treatment. https://t.co/8JywhEvEAV

"Pretty severe ankle inversion injury" - An Orthopedic surgeon's thoughts on Alexander Zverev's injury

2022 French Open - Day Thirteen

An orthopedic surgeon on Twitter named Nicholas DeNubile gave an initial assessment of Alexander Zverev's injury. He strongly recommended an x-ray followed by an MRI scan, should the initial test results remain inconclusive.

"Pretty severe ankle inversion injury. With degree of symptoms/difficulty, at least grade 2 (high grade partial) or 3 (complete) lateral ligament tear," said the surgeon. "Maybe even fibular/ankle fracture (hopefully not). X-rays a must. If neg->MRI. So unfortunate. Wishing him speedy/full recovery."

Nicholas DiNubile MD @drnickUSA @bgtennisnation Pretty severe ankle inversion injury. With degree of symptoms/difficulty, at least grade 2 (high grade partial) or 3 (complete) lateral ligament tear. Maybe even fibular/ankle fracture (hopefully not). X-rays a must. If neg->MRI. So unfortunate. Wishing him speedy/full recovery @bgtennisnation Pretty severe ankle inversion injury. With degree of symptoms/difficulty, at least grade 2 (high grade partial) or 3 (complete) lateral ligament tear. Maybe even fibular/ankle fracture (hopefully not). X-rays a must. If neg->MRI. So unfortunate. Wishing him speedy/full recovery

The surgeon also predicted that the 25-year-old would not recover in time for Wimbledon, which starts later this month.

"Based on what I saw today, I would say out for Wimbledon. Much depends on x-rays and how he is feeling/walking (or not) tomorrow. Did not look good. So unfortunate as he was playing so so well," he tweeted.

Nicholas DiNubile MD @drnickUSA @GoonerAFCBoy @bgtennisnation Based on what I saw today, I would say out for Wimbledon. Much depends on x-rays and how he is feeling/walking (or not) tomorrow. Did not look good. So unfortunate as he was playing so so well. @GoonerAFCBoy @bgtennisnation Based on what I saw today, I would say out for Wimbledon. Much depends on x-rays and how he is feeling/walking (or not) tomorrow. Did not look good. So unfortunate as he was playing so so well.

