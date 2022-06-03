"Wouldn't wish an ankle turn like that on anyone" - Tennis fans react to Alexander Zverev's injury-forced retirement from French Open SF against Rafael Nadal

Alexander Zverev's 2022 French Open campaign came to an unfortunate and painful end on Friday after he badly injured his ankle during his semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal.
The two players had spent more than three hours on the court by then, with the match heading to a tie-break in the second set. Nadal was serving at 5-6, 40-30, when the lanky German took a nasty tumble and twisted his ankle.
The former US Open runner-up let out screams of agony before being ushered off the court in a wheelchair for treatment. The faint hopes of him responding to treatment and resuming the match were dashed when he returned to the court on crutches.
He shook hands with the chair umpire and hugged Nadal, all while being cheered on by the Philippe-Chatrier crowd.
As is the norm with most eye-grabbing moments in sports, social media was filled with opinions and reactions regarding the injury and the match.
A fan of the Spaniard's tweeted that he would not wish such a nasty fall on "anyone."
"Zverev is far from being a fav, my goodness, that looked awful. I wouldn't wish an ankle turn like that on anyone," the tweet read.
Zverev has rapidly grown to become one of the most hated tennis stars on social media, given the domestic violence allegations leveled against him by former partner Olya Sharypova.
She alleged that the 25-year-old often abused her physically, leaving her with bruises. The German has maintained his innocence throughout.
Several fans noted these allegations in their tweets but still maintained that they would not wish an injury on any athlete, especially while they were playing.
Below is a video of the German's tumble, and further details about the unfortunate incident can be read in this article.
(Viewer discretion is advised)
"Pretty severe ankle inversion injury" - An Orthopedic surgeon's thoughts on Alexander Zverev's injury
An orthopedic surgeon on Twitter named Nicholas DeNubile gave an initial assessment of Alexander Zverev's injury. He strongly recommended an x-ray followed by an MRI scan, should the initial test results remain inconclusive.
"Pretty severe ankle inversion injury. With degree of symptoms/difficulty, at least grade 2 (high grade partial) or 3 (complete) lateral ligament tear," said the surgeon. "Maybe even fibular/ankle fracture (hopefully not). X-rays a must. If neg->MRI. So unfortunate. Wishing him speedy/full recovery."
The surgeon also predicted that the 25-year-old would not recover in time for Wimbledon, which starts later this month.
"Based on what I saw today, I would say out for Wimbledon. Much depends on x-rays and how he is feeling/walking (or not) tomorrow. Did not look good. So unfortunate as he was playing so so well," he tweeted.