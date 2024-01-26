“Wow” – Chris Evert awestruck by ‘symbolic’ Zheng Qinwen moment after Chinese advances to Australian Open 2024 final

The legendary Chris Evert had words of appreciation for China’s Zheng Qinwen, who made her way through to the final of the Australian Open 2024 women’s singles.

On Thursday, January 25, Zheng put forward her A-game and defeated Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-final at the Rod Laver Arena.

The 21-year-old Zheng also became the first Chinese player in 10 years, after Li Na, to advance to a Grand Slam final.

Evert, who won 18 major singles titles in her illustrious career, took to Twitter to laud Zheng.

“Wow, symbolic?” she wrote.

Zheng converted four out of her 11 break-point chances to get the better of her opponent. Yastremska began the match with an early break of serve, but could not put Zheng under enough pressure.

Yastremska churned out 20 winners, five more than Zheng, but the 24 unforced errors led to her downfall. Zheng also had a better first serve winning percentage of 76 compared to Yastremska’s 62. Five double faults only made it harder for Yastremska as Zheng took only an hour and 42 minutes to beat the Ukrainian.

Tough to explain my feelings: Zheng Qinwen

Zheng was on cloud nine after she eased past Yastremska, who also had a memorable run after breaking into the main draw from the qualifiers. Zheng heaped praise on her Ukrainian opponent for putting up a tough fight in the middle.

“It feels unbelievable. I mean I am super excited to have such a great performance today. Dayana played unbelievable tennis. It is tough to explain my feelings now. The real first time here in Australia. Thanks for all the support,” Zheng said after the match.

Li Na won the Australian Open in 2014. Zheng has to pull a rabbit out of the hat in the final, scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, to replicate Li Na’s feat. Zheng will be up against a rampaging Aryna Sabalenka, who is yet to drop a single set in the ongoing tournament.

Back in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals, Zheng and Sabalenka faced each other for the only time at the WTA level. Sabalenka, on top of her game, won the match 6-1, 6-4. The 25-year-old is also on a 13-match winning streak in the hard-court major.

In the other semi-final of the Australian Open 2024, defending champion Sabalenka beat USA’s Coco Gauff in straight sets.