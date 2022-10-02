"Wow; you effing morons"- Martina Navratilova slams CPAC attendees for sporting Donald Trump branded Russian flags 

Tennis great Martina Navratilova has criticized the use of Russian flags bearing the Donald Trump logo at CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference).

The 18-time Grand Slam winner is renowned for speaking her mind on sociocultural issues. The Czech-born American posted on Twitter to express her displeasure at the use of Russian flags bearing Donald Trump's name at CPAC, with the following caption:

"Wow…do these idiots realize the only difference between Soviet Union and Russia now is overt capitalism? Otherwise the totalitarianism is exactly the same, you effing morons! #magatIDIOTS."

Martina Navratilova

"Claiming your bodily autonomy is fine, but you cannot impose that on a country"- Martina Navratilova criticizes Novak Djokovic's vaccination stance

Women In Sport Press Conference- 2013 Laureus World Sports Awards

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the 2022 US Open hours before the draw was revealed.

As per the current rules in the US, foreign travelers are required to be double vaccinated in order to enter the country. The Serb has stated numerous times that he has no plans to get the vaccine, hence making it impossible for him to travel to New York and participate in the year's final Grand Slam.

While many stood with the Serbian former World No. 1, others, like tennis great Martina Navratilova, fiercely opposed his stance. Novak Djokovic's fans have been quite hostile towards Navratilova in recent days, accusing her of having an agenda against the 21-time Grand Slam winner.

The 18-time Major champion clarified her position in a recent tweet and explained why she disagrees with Djokovic's stance. Navratilova stated that while claiming bodily autonomy is fine, it should not be imposed on a specific country (USA).

"I didn’t change my attitude towards Novak at all . I agree with him on most things, I disagree with him completely on one. Anything else you got?" Martina Navratilova wrote, adding, "Claiming your bodily autonomy is fine. But you cannot impose that on a country, it just doesn’t work that way. It’s all good."

Martina Navratilova

Currently competing in Tel Aviv, the former World No. 1 beat lucky loser and good friend Vasek Pospisil in straight sets on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the ATP 250 event. The top-seeded Serbian defeated the 149th-ranked Canadian 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in just under two hours

Djokovic took on Roman Safiullin in the last four on Saturday, defeating the Russian in straight sets to reach his fourth final this season. He will face either Marin Cilic or Constant Lestienne in the final in Tel Aviv.

