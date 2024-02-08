Carlos Alcaraz, Jessica Pegula, Dominic Thiem, Sam Querrey, and several other players reacted to the ATP's latest parody skit.

ATP recently released a video called "The Tour: A Reality Show," featuring a lineup of tennis superstars including Alcaraz, Thiem, Taylor Fritz, Gael Monfils, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and many others. In this hilarious sketch, the players ingeniously play with the idea of the Tour being a scripted reality show.

Alcaraz is portrayed as a highly occupied actor, having his chores and tasks done by a personal assistant. Thiem is captured dubbing his intense grunts while Monfils is seen honing his coordination skills. Djokovic, on the other hand, is shown practicing his iconic shirt-ripping celebration.

ATP took to their official social media pages and shared the video. Several players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Dominic Thiem, Magda Linette Gael Monfils, Novak Djokovic, Sam Querrey and Jessica Pegula, reacted to the video.

"How do I get a better part in WTA show?" Magda Linette commented.

"Now they know my secret 🤫 ," Gael Monfils wrote.

"The scriptwriters never listened to my feedback so they wrote me out of the show," Sam Querrey stated.

"Season 52💪🏻 🎬 ," Casper Ruud wrote.

"🎬 😂 ," Novak Djokovic commented.

"😬 🎬 ," Carlos Alcaraz wrote.

"😎 💪 ," Dominic Thiem wrote.

"😂 😂 😂 ," Coco Gauff commented.

Pegula asserted that this skit deserves an award.

"This deserves an award," Pegula posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Fritz took to Instagram stories and re-shared ATP's videos.

A brief look at Carlos Alcaraz's 2024 Australian Open campaign

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz began his 2024 season at the Australian Open. He kicked off his campaign by defeating Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-2 in the first round in two hours and 22 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena.

In the second round, the Spaniard faced off against Lorenzo Sonego. This was the second seed's 200th tour-level appearance. Alcaraz defeated the Italian 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (3) to secure his place in the next round.

In the third round of the Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz went up against Shang Juncheng and was leading the 18-year-old 6-1, 6-1, 1-0 before the Chinese teenager retired due to an injury.

Juncheng's withdrawal granted Alcaraz the opportunity to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time in his career.

The World No. 2 then defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 to secure his place in the quarterfinals for the first time at the Melbourne Slam. However, luck was not on his side as he was defeated by Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 in the quarterfinals, bringing an end to his Australian Open campaign.