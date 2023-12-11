WTA Awards 2023: Complete list of winners as Iga Swiatek crowned Player of the Year

Iga Swiatek was crowned the WTA Player of the Year for the 2023 season, her second year in a row taking home the honor. The 22-year-old won one Grand Slam at the French Open, the WTA Finals, and four other titles this year, and ended the season as the World No. 1.

Swiatek beat out the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula to win the award. Sabalenka and Gauff also won one Grand Slams each in 2023, the former winning the Australian Open and the latter taking the glory at the US Open.

The Doubles Team of the Year Award went to Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens, who won two WTA 1000 titles during the year. Zheng Qinwen, meanwhile, was awarded the Most Improved Player. She won her maiden WTA title in Palermo, and ended the year by winning the Asian Games and reaching the final at the Elite Trophy.

16-year-old Mirra Andreeva won the award for the Newcomer of the Year, as the Russian broke into the top 50 after starting the year outside the top 400. Tour veteran Elina Svitolina won the award for the Comeback Player of the Year, having returned to action in April after a long maternity break.

Svitolina went on a dream run at the French Open and Wimbledon, reaching the semifinals at SW19 and the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. She finished the season at World No. 25, despite being unranked at one point.

Ons Jabeur wins Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award, Iga Swiatek's coach takes Coach of the Year at WTA Awards 2023

2022 WTA Finals - Previews

Ons Jabeur walked home with two awards at the 2023 WTA Awards, receiving the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award as well as the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award.

The former was bestowed on the Tunisian for her "gracious and considerate manner, support for fair play and respect for others on and off the court," while the latter was in recognition of her "outstanding support for her fellow players."

For her "consistent professional conduct and willingness to promote women’s tennis to fans, media and local communities," Jessica Pegula was honored with the Jerry Diamond ACES Award.

Finally, the Coach of the Year Award went to Tomasz Wiktorowski, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's coach. Also in competition for the award were Coco Gauff's coaches Brad Gilbert and Pere Riba, Aryna Sabalenka's coach Anton Dubrov and Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov