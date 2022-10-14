WTA comes under fire for absurd scheduling of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka matches at San Diego Open 

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has come under fire for its scheduling of the Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic matches at the San Diego Open.

The WTA 500 event is currently underway at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California. The inaugural event has returned to the city after a seven-year hiatus.

The hardcourt tournament, which featured seven top-10 players including Swiatek, Gauff and Jessica Pegula, as well as numerous other prominent athletes, including the likes of Danielle Collins, Bianca Andreescu and Garbine Muguruza, was recently called out for the scheduling of their quarterfinal matches, which are set to take place on Friday.

It is worth noting that three of the four Round of 16 matches on Thursday – featuring Swiatek, Gauff and Sabalenka – lasted more than two hours, while Gauff also contested a doubles fixture with partner Pegula after her singles victory.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado pointed out that the WTA had been inconsistent and inconsiderate towards the players with their haphazard scheduling of singles and doubles matches.

“Winner of the 11.30am match facing the winner of the 7.30pm match; Also: Sabalenka finished 8.30pm and plays 11.30am the next day against a player who had a day off. Absolutely horrendous scheduling my lord,” he remarked.

José Morgado @josemorgado Also: Sabalenka finished 8.30pm and plays 11.30am the next day against a player who had a day off.



Absolutely horrendous scheduling my lord. Also: Sabalenka finished 8.30pm and plays 11.30am the next day against a player who had a day off.Absolutely horrendous scheduling my lord.

The San Diego Open quarterfinals will start at 11:30 am local time with the clash between Vekic and Sabalenka. This will be followed by an all-American clash between Pegula and Madison Keys.

The evening session is set to begin at 5:30 pm local time with a much-anticipated rematch of the French Open finals between Swiatek and Gauff. Collins will take on Paula Badosa in the final match of the day for the last spot in the semifinals.

Iga Swiatek to skip Billie Jean King Cup over unsafe scheduling by WTA and ITF

Iga Swiatek is upset over WTA and ITF's scheduling

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who is currently competing in San Diego, recently declared that she had no choice but to skip the opportunity to play for her home country of Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup due to the "unsafe" scheduling of tournaments by the WTA and ITF.

Swiatek, who will soon contest the WTA Finals, which will be held in Fort Worth, Texas from October 31- November 7, was upset that the Billie Jean King Cup was scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland from November 8 – 13.

“I was thinking it through a lot and discussing it with my team all over again, but I will not be able to play at the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow. And it makes me sad,” Iga Swiatek wrote on social media.

“I'm disappointed that tennis governing bodies didn't come to an agreement on something as basic as the calendar of tournaments, giving us only one day to travel through the globe and changing the time zone. This situation is not safe for our health and could cause injury," she added.

Jonathan Jurejko @J_Jurejko Iga Swiatek wants to speak to the WTA & ITF about the demands on players after she pulled out of the BJK King Cup.



She says travelling & switching time zones from WTA Finals in Texas to BJK Cup in Glasgow is “not safe for our health and could cause injury.” Iga Swiatek wants to speak to the WTA & ITF about the demands on players after she pulled out of the BJK King Cup. She says travelling & switching time zones from WTA Finals in Texas to BJK Cup in Glasgow is “not safe for our health and could cause injury.” https://t.co/4glwYvNW5c

Poll : 0 votes