Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has been handed a four-year suspension from professional tennis by the ITIA (International Tennis Integrity Agency) over a breach of the sport's anti-doping programme.

The two-time Grand Slam champion tested positive for Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open and has since been on a provisional suspension. Halep had been waiting for a hearing on her suspension, which has been delayed multiple times, to the Romanian's dismay. She had taken to social media multiple times during this period to urge ITIA to expedite the process and deliver a verdict as soon as possible.

The ITIA finally announced its decision on Halep's case on Tuesday, September 12, after an investigation by an independent tribunal. The Integrity Agency stated that an analysis of 51 blood samples given by Halep under the ABP (Athlete Biological Passport) led to the conclusion that she committed "intentional anti-doping violations."

Tennis fans were left distraught by ITIA's decision and expressed their anger on social media. Many fans argued that the whole process was unjust and unfair from the beginning and the decision would effectively end Halep's career. Some slammed the WTA for the inadequate support towards the 31-year-old in the situation.

"Anyone else thinking someone out there is after her? This whole process and punishment is beyond ridiculous!" a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"Imagine waiting 382938484 years for a decision and it ends up being 4 years youd never hear from me again," another fan lamented.

Expand Tweet

"I speak for all of us when I say WTA is dead without her," a tennis fan stated.

Expand Tweet

"She should just retire and face her family. How's she supposed to come back from this," a fan lamented.

Expand Tweet

"@/ITIA fire all your “experts”, ridiculous that you really believe Halep is “likely doping” go f**k you all honestly," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Simona Halep's 4-year suspension:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Simona Halep plans to fight her 4-year suspension

Simona Halep

Simona Halep took to social media to advocate for her innocence after the 4-year suspension was handed down. In her statement, the Romanian said she was "shocked and disappointed" by the verdict and had never tested positive for a prohibited substance until August 2022. That positive test came after Halep adjusted her nutritional supplement, which she believed must have been contaminated with Roxadustat.

"I believe in a clean sport and in almost two decades as a professional tennis player, through hundreds of tournaments and two Grand Slam titles, I have taken 200 blood and urine tests to check for prohibited substances - all of which have been clean, until August 29, 2022," Simona Halep said in a statement released on social media.

"Ahead of the hard court season in 2022, upon recommendation from my trusted team and physiotherapist, I adjusted my nutritional supplements. None of the listed ingredients included any prohibited substances however we now know - and the tribunal agreed - one of them was contaminated with roxadustat. I was tested almost weekly after my initial positive test through early 2023, all of which came back negative," she added.

The Romanian plans to continue to train and fight her suspension through legal avenues provided by the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport). She also plans to file a lawsuit against the supplement company that provided her with contaminated supplements.

“I have never knowingly or intentionally used any prohibited substance. I refused to accept their decision of a four-year ban. While I am grateful to finally have an outcome following numerous unfounded delays and a feeling of living in purgatory for over a year, I am both shocked and disappointed by their decision.

"I am continuing to train and do everything in my power to clear my name of these false allegations and return to the court. I intend to appeal this decision to The Court of Arbitration for Sport and pursue all legal remedies against the supplement company in question," Simona Halep continued.

Expand Tweet

Halep played her last match at the 2022 US Open, losing to Daria Snigur in the first round. Her last title on the WTA Tour came at the WTA 1000 2022 Canadian Open, where she beat Beatriz Haddad-Maia in the final.