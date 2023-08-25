Several tennis fans reacted to Dayana Yastremska declining to shake hands with Eugenie Bouchard at the 2023 US Open qualifiers following the latter's "doper" remark.

Yastremska has not missed a US Open main draw since her Grand Slam debut in 2018. The Ukrainian is seeded 12th in the women's singles qualifying draw and is just one victory away from extending her impressive streak.

Yastremska defeated Bouchard 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday to register her sixth consecutive win. The remarkable run began during her triumphant title run at a WTA 125 event in Poland earlier this month.

After the match, Dayana Yastremska refused to shake hands with Eugenie Bouchard at the net due to the "doper" comment made about her by the Canadian.

Bouchard made the controversial remark after their first-round match at the Madrid Open, where she came back from a set down to win 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-2.

After the incident of the snubbed handshake, fans took to social media to express their opinions on the incident. One fan stated that the drama witnessed in a WTA match is truly unparalleled.

"WTA drama continues to go unmatched," a fan wrote.

Another fan expressed their approval of Yastremska's decision not to shake hands with Bouchard after her victory emphasizing that what one offers is what they ultimately receive.

"Oh, so Dayana Yastremska didn't shake Eugenie Douchard's hand after beating her? Good for her! What you give is what you get, genie," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Eugenie Bouchard has apologized for the "unnecessary" 'doper' dig

Eugenie Bouchard at the Rogers Cup

Eugenie Bouchard issued an apology for her contentious comments directed towards Dayana Yastremska and Maria Sharapova, which she made during the 2023 Madrid Open.

After defeating Yastremska in the first round of the Madrid Open, in a now-deleted tweet, Bouchard shared an image of herself, with the caption reading:

"There's something about playing dopers in Madrid."

Bouchard's post referred to Yastremska's doping scandal in 2021. The Ukrainian was provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance called mesterolone. However, Yastremska's suspension was later lifted in the same year when the International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled that she was not responsible for the positive test.

After facing significant backlash, Eugenie Bouchard issued an apology for her "doper" tweet. She acknowledged that her comment was unnecessary and a result of her lapse in judgment.

"I want to apologize for my tweet yesterday. It was a lapse in judgment, and unnecessary. Though I’ve always championed fair play, I didn’t have all my facts in order and certainly didn’t mean to cause harm. I’m going to continue to work on myself going forward, both on and off the court," she tweeted.