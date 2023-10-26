WTA Elite Trophy 2023 Results Today: Daria Kasatkina enters semifinals, Jelena Ostapenko eliminates Donna Vekic | Day 3

Day 3 of the WTA Elite Trophy saw the tournament's first singles semifinalist being decided as sixth seed Daria Kasatkina won her second round-robin fixture against 11th seed Magda Linette.

Doubles top seeds Beatriz Haddad Maia and Veronika Kudermetova became the first finalists of the event as they beat fourth seeds Oksana Kalashnikova and Yana Sizikova 6-0, 6-3.

Tenth seed Donna Vekic became the second player to suffer elimination in Zhuhai as she was bested by third seed Jelena Ostapenko. Fourth seed Liudmila Samsonova started her campaign in the tournament with a win over Lin Zhu.

On that note, let's take a look at some of the results from Day 3 of the WTA Elite Trophy.

Daria Kasatkina's good form in Zhuhai continues

Sixth seed Daria Kasatkina booked her place in the semifinals of the WTA Elite Trophy with a straight-set win over 11th seed Magda Linette. Kasatkina entered the match after beating top seed Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 1-6, 6-1.

The first set saw a few service breaks but the Russian managed to win it 6-3 to take the lead in the match. Seven out of ten games in the second set had breaks but once again, Kasatkina clinched it to register a 6-3, 6-4 win over Linette and book her place in the semifinals of the WTA Elite Trophy.

Magda Linette will next take on Barbora Krejcikova in a pride-salvaging fixture that will determine who will finish second in the Azalea Group.

Jelena Ostapenko overcomes Donna Vekic challenge

Third seed Jelena Ostapenko started her campaign in Zhuhai against tenth seed Donna Vekic who needed a win to avoid elimination from the WTA Elite Trophy.

The Croat started the match well and took the opening set 6-4. However, Ostapenko bounced back in the second set and won it by the same margin to level the clash and force it into a decider.

The Latvian dominated the final set and won it 6-1 to win the match and eliminate Vekic. She will next face seventh seed Qinwen Zheng in a winner-takes-it-all match to determine the semifinalist from the Orchid Group.

WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Day 3 Results at a glance

Women's singles

(1) Beatriz Haddad Maia / Veronika Kudermetova def. (4) Oksana Kalashnikova / Yana Sizikova 6-0, 6-3

(6) Daria Kasatkina def. (11) Magda Linette 6-3, 6-4

(3) Jelena Ostapenko def. (10) Donna Vekic 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

(4) Liudmila Samsonova def. (12) Lin Zhu 2-6, 6-2, 6-1