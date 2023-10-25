WTA Elite Trophy 2023 Results Today: Madison Keys eliminated, Daria Kasatkina starts with a win

Day 2 of the WTA Elite Trophy saw second seed Madison Keys suffer elimination while sixth seed Daria Kasatkina won her match.

Keys, who was in the Camellia Group, lost to Caroline Garcia in straight sets to end her campaign in Zhuhai with two losses. Kasatkina, who was in the Azalea Group, won her first match of the year-end tournament against top seed Barbora Krejcikova to put herself in a good position to qualify for the semifinals.

Qinwen Zheng also won her match while the doubles fixture saw Beatriz Haddad Maia and Veronika Kudermetova come out on top.

On that note, let's take a look at the results on Day 3 of the WTA Elite Trophy.

Madison Keys beaten by Caroline Garcia

Second seed Madison Keys suffered elimination as she was defeated by ninth seed Caroline Garcia.

The American entered the match following a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Beatriz Haddad Maia and needed a win in order to keep her semifinal hopes in the WTA Elite Trophy alive.

Garcia broke in the second game of the match and this was enough to see her take the first set 6-3. Keys had two break points in the eighth game of the second set but was unable to convert them, and a tiebreak ensued. Garcia won it to register a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory and eliminate the American from the tournament in Zhuhai.

The Frenchwoman will next face Beatriz Haddad Maia, with the winner progressing to the semifinals of the WTA Elite Trophy.

Daria Kasatkina starts her campaign in Zhuhai with win over Barbora Krejcikova

Daria Kasatkina celebrates her win over Barbora Krejcikova

Sixth seed Daria Kasatkina started the WTA Elite Trophy against top seed Barbora Krejcikova.

The Russian found herself a break down in the opening set but bounced back to win it 7-5. Krejcikova recovered strongly to win the second set 6-1 and take the fixture to a decider.

The final set saw Kasatkina cruise to a lead before eventually clinching it 6-1 to seal an important win. The Russian will next take on Magda Linette, and a win will see her reach the semifinals in Zhuhai.

WTA Elite Trophy 2013 Results: Day 2 at a glance

Women's singles

(9) Caroline Garcia def. (2) Madison Keys 6-3, 7-6(3)

(6) Daria Kasatkina def. (1) Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 1-6, 6-1

(7) Qinwen Zheng def. (10) Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4

Women's doubles

(1) Beatriz Haddad Maia / Veronika Kudermetova def. Xinyu Jiang / Qianhui Tang 6-3, 6-3.