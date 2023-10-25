WTA Elite Trophy 2023 TV Schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the WTA Elite Trophy will see a total of four matches take place like the previous two days.

The day's proceedings will start with top seeds Beatriz Haddad Maia and Veronika Kudermetova taking on fourth seeds Olga Kalashnikova and Yana Sizikova. The Brazilian-Russian duo already won their opening match against Jiang Xinyu and Qianhui Tang, and another win will see them seal their spot in the semifinals.

Daria Kasatkina will face Magda Linette in what will be a crucial match to decide the fate of the Azalea Group. Victory for the Russian will see her making the final four, while a win for the Pole will see both players and top seed Barbora Krejcikova be level on wins.

Third seed Jelena Ostapenko will start her campaign in Zhuhai against tenth seed Donna Vekic, who lost her opening match of the tournament. Victory for the Latvian will automatically eliminate the Croat.

Another player who will play her first match in Zhuhai is fourth seed Liudmila Samsonova, who will be up against 12th seed Lin Zhu. The Chinese previously beat Veronika Kudermetova and will book her place in the semifinals if she comes out on top.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the WTA Elite Trophy.

Schedule for Day 3 of the WTA Elite Trophy

Huafa Center Court

Starting at 1 pm local time: (1) Beatriz Haddad Maia / Veronika Kudermetova vs Oksana Kalashnikova / Yana Sizikova

Followed by: (6) Daria Kasatkina vs (11) Magda Linette

Followed by: (3) Jelena Ostapenko vs (10) Donna Vekic

Followed by: (4) Liudmila Samsonova vs (12) Lin Zhu

WTA Elite Trophy 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Network Starting at 1 pm local time Round Robin (women's singles and women's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch WTA Elite Trophy 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action in Zhuhai live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches on the third day of the WTA tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches on Day 3 in Zhuhai will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the third day of the WTA tournament in Zhuhai live on TSN.

Australia: All matches in Zhuhai will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Match Timings

Action on Huafa Center Court will commence at 1 pm local time.