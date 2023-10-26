WTA Elite Trophy 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details, & more | Day 4

Day 4 of the WTA Elite Trophy will see the remaining round-robin matches of the singles event take place, as three semifinal spots are still up for grabs. Like the three previous days, one doubles match will also take place.

The doubles fixture between second seeds Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi and third seeds Ulrikke Eikeri and Lyudmyla Kichenok will be the day's first match.

Eighth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia will take on Caroline Garcia in a clash that will determine the winner and, in turn, the finalist that will come out of the Camellia Group.

Fourth seed Liudmila Samsonova will be up against fifth seed Veronika Kudermetova in Rose Group's final match.

Samsonova previously beat Lin Zhu, and her victory over Kudermetova will see her book her spot in the semifinals. However, if the latter comes out on top, she will also be in contention to make it to the knockout stages in Zhuhai.

Third seed Jelena Ostapenko won her first match of the tournament against Donna Vekic and will next face seventh seed Qinwen Zheng to determine who will qualify for the final four from the Orchid Group.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the WTA Elite Trophy.

Schedule for Day 4 of WTA Elite Trophy

Caroline Garcia in action at the WTA Elite Trophy

Huafa Center Court

Starting at 2 pm local time: (2) Miyu Kato / Aldila Sutjiadi vs (3) Ulrikke Eikeri / Lyudmyla Kichenok

Followed by: (8) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs (9) Caroline Garcia

Followed by: (4) Liudmila Samsonova vs (5) Veronika Kudermetova

Followed by: (3) Jelena Ostapenko vs (7) Qinwen Zheng

WTA Elite Trophy 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Network Starting at 1 pm local time Round Robin (women's singles and women's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch WTA Elite Trophy 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action in Zhuhai live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches on the fourth day of the WTA tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches on Day 4 in Zhuhai will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the fourth day of the WTA tournament in Zhuhai live on TSN.

Australia: All Day 4 matches in Zhuhai will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Match Timings

Action on Huafa Center Court will commence at 1 pm local time.