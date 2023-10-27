WTA Elite Trophy 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details, & more | Day 5

Day 5 of the WTA Elite Trophy will see the women's singles semifinals take place while the group stage of the women's doubles event concludes.

Sixth seed and Azalea Group winner Daria Kasatkina will lock horns with eighth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, who won the Camellia Group.

Seventh seed Zheng Qinwen won the Orchid Group after edging out third seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-4.

She will be up against her compatriot and 12th seed Lin Zhu. Zhu won the Rose Group by virtue of her set win percentage after she, Liudmila Samsonova, and Veronika Kudermetova won a match each.

In the women's doubles event, second seeds Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi will lock horns with fifth seeds Wang Xiyu and Xu Yifan. The winner of this encounter will be facing top seeds Beatriz Haddad Maia and Veronika Kudermetova in the final.

The fixture between fourth seeds Oksana Kalashnikova and Yana Sizikova and eighth seeds Jiang Xinyu and Qianhui Tang will be merely a formality. Neither pair has a chance of reaching the final.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the WTA Elite Trophy.

Schedule for Day 5 of the WTA Elite Trophy

Beatriz Haddad Maia in action at the WTA Elite Trophy

Huafa Center Court

Starting at 12 pm local time: (4) Oksana Kalashnikova / Yana Sizikova vs (8) Jiang Xinyu / Qianhui Tang

Followed by: (6) Daria Kasatkina vs (8) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Followed by: (7) Qinwen Zheng vs (12) Lin Zhu

Followed by: (2) Miyu Kato / Aldila Sutjiadi vs (5) Wang Xiyu / Xu Yifan

WTA Elite Trophy 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Network Starting at 12 pm local time Semifinals (women's singles) , Round-Robin )women's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch WTA Elite Trophy 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can watch the action on the fifth day in Zhuhai live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches on the fifth day of the WTA tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches on Day 5 in Zhuhai will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the fifth day of the WTA tournament in Zhuhai live on TSN.

Australia: All Day 5 matches in Zhuhai will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

WTA Elite Trophy 2023: Match timings

Action on Huafa Center Court will commence at 1 p.m. local time.