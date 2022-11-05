WTA Finals 2022 Schedule Today: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details and more | Day 6

Day 6 of the 2022 WTA Finals will take place on Saturday with a couple of singles and doubles fixtures in store. Players in Group Tracy Austin will be in action for the final round of matches in the group stage. The singles fixtures will witness Caroline Garcia face off against Daria Kasatkina and Iga Swiatek take on Coco Gauff.

Having won the first two fixtures in the group stage, Swiatek has already qualified for the semifinals. Homegirl Coco Gauff, on the other hand, will not be able to progress to the next round after her loss against Daria Kasatkina on Day 4.

Caroline Garcia will lock horns with eighth seed Kasatkina in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter, as both parties need to register a win to make it to the next round.

While the duo victory against Coco Gauff, they failed miserably against the World No. 1. The head-to-head record between the two stands at 1-1, with Kasatkina winning in their last meeting.

Fourth seed Coco Gauff, meanwhile, will be playing for pride against Iga Swiatek, as she has nothing to aim for upon getting knocked out of the tournament. While Swiatek has won both her matches till now in straight sets, the 19-year-old failed both clashes in the same fashion. Gauff has never been able to defeat the Pole in four previous meetings between the two.

In the doubles event, Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia will hope to win against Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko to improve their chances of qualifying for the next round.

Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos have the potential to qualify as well, but are expected to face a harder test as they take on Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, who are undefeated so far.

If both the teams in contention for a semi-final spot claim victory on Day 6, then it will come down to how many sets and games the players take to defeat their opponents, which determines the semi-finalists.

Fixture schedule and order of play

Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in action at the 2022 WTA Finals

Women's Doubles

(5) Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko vs (7) Anna Danilina / Haddad Maia (starts at 1: 30 pm local time)

(2) Gabriela Dabrowski / Giuliana Olmos vs (4) Veronika Kudermetova / Elise Mertens (final match of the day)

Women's Singles

(6) Caroline Garcia vs (8) Daria Kasatkina (approx 3: 30 pm local time)

(1) Iga Swiatek vs (4) Coco Gauff (approx 7:00 pm local time)

All matches will take place at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Where to watch WTA Finals

Caroline Garcia at the 2022 WTA Finals

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 WTA Finals:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - TVA Sports, DAZN and TSN

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Prime Video

Australia - beIN

China - iQIYI

Belgium - Telenet

Poland - Canal+

France - beIN

India - Voot Select

For more information regarding the broadcast of the WTA Finals, click here.

