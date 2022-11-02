WTA Finals 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details and more | Day 3

Day 3 of the WTA Finals promises to deliver thrilling action for the fans. The home crowd has plenty to look forward to as home favorites Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will compete in singles and doubles.

Day 3 will see World No. 2 Ons Jabeur take on Pegula. Pegula suffered a defeat at the hands of Maria Sakkari in her opening fixture on Monday. Though the 28-year-old went down in straight sets, she put in a decent performance on the night. Things were no different for Jabeur as she endured a loss in her first match against Aryna Sabalenka.

The second singles fixture on Day 3 will be contested between Sakkari and Sabalenka. The two players are brimming with confidence, having out-classed their higher-ranked opponents on Monday. Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Sakkari 4-2. However, the Greek won their previous encounter at the same event in 2021.

In doubles action, the Czech pairing of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will square off against Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan of China. The second doubles fixture will witness Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff locking horns with Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs, with both teams needing a win to stay alive in the competition.

Fixture schedule and order of play

Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs on Day 1 of 2022 WTA Finals

Women’s doubles

(1) Barbora Krejcikova/ Katerina Siniakova vs (6) Xu Yifan/ Yang Zhaoxuan (starts at 3 pm local time)

(3) Coco Gauff/ Jessica Pegula vs (8) Desirae Krawczyk/ Demi Schuurs (final match of the day)

Women's singles

(2) Ons Jabeur vs (3) Jessica Pegula (not before 5 pm local time)

(5) Maria Sakkari vs (7) Aryna Sabalenka (not before 7 pm local time)

Where to watch WTA Finals 2022

Ons Jabeur on Day 1 of 2022 WTA Finals

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 WTA Finals:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - TVA Sports, DAZN and TSN

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Prime Video

Australia - beIN

China - iQIYI

Belgium - Telenet

Poland - Canal+

France - beIN

India - Voot Select

