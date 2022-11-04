WTA Finals 2022 Schedule Today: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details and more | Day 5

Day 5 of the 2022 WTA Finals will take place on Friday, with two singles and doubles fixtures taking place. Group Nancy Richey will reach its final round of matches, with Jessica Pegula facing Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur taking on Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari has already booked her place in the semifinals of the year-end championships but the other three players are all in contention to join her in the final four.

Jessica Pegula has had a disappointing tournament so far but she stands a chance of reaching the knockout stages if she wins her match against Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari beats Ons Jabeur.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, needs to win her match while hoping that Sakkari wins hers if she is to qualify for the semifinals. Jabeur managed to get her first win of the WTA Finals and will look to defeat Sakkari to keep her semifinal hopes alive. The Tunisian will go through if Pegula defeats Sabalenka.

More importantly, it will also come down to how many sets and games the players take to dispose of their opponents, the entire qualification scenario for which is as follows:

While Sakkari is already in the semifinals of the tournament, she will be eager to maintain her momentum ahead of her match against Jabeur.

In the doubles event. top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will be eager to maintain their winning run as they take on third seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, who are already out of the competition.

Sixth seeds Yang Zhaoxuan and Zu Yifan will face eighth seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs in what will be a virtual quarterfinal.

On that note, let's take a look at everything you need to know about Day 5 of the WTA Finals.

Fixture schedule and order of play

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova are already in the semifinals

Women's Doubles

(6) Yang Zhaoxuan / Zu Yifan vs (8) Desirae Krawczyk / Demin Schuurs (stars at 1: 30 pm local time)

(1) Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova vs (3) Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula (final match of the day)

Women's Singles

(3) Jessica Pegula vs (7) Aryna Sabalenka (approx 3: 30 pm local time)

(2) Ons Jabeur vs (5) Maria Sakkari (approx 5: 30 pm local time)

Where to watch WTA Finals

Jessica Pegula in action at the WTA Finals

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the 2022 WTA Finals:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - TVA Sports, DAZN and TSN

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Prime Video

Australia - beIN

China - iQIYI

Belgium - Telenet

Poland - Canal+

France - beIN

India - Voot Select

