WTA Finals 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The 2022 WTA season will wrap up after the conclusion of the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, this week. The event features the top eight players in the world fighting for the title.

The contestants have been split into two groups of four, in which the top two from each group will reach the semifinals.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek heads the Tracy Austin group, which also consists of Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, and Daria Kasatkina.

The Pole is the player to beat and is predicted to get out of her group comfortably. She holds a 9-2 record against her fellow group members this season. Last year, she finished last in her group after securing just a solitary win.

Coco Gauff will be doing double duty at the WTA Finals as she will also compete in doubles alongside compatriot Jessica Pegula. The teenager has had a breakthrough season, reaching her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros.

Caroline Garcia was on a hot streak before the US Open, even defeating Swiatek in her home country. But since New York, she has lost her form and won just a single match in three events.

Daria Kasatkina has also had a barren run since the US Open, winning only three matches since her first-round exit at Flushing Meadows.

Group Nancy Richey, featuring Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari, is the more competitive group.

All four players are capable of beating one another, which makes it hard to predict the semifinalists. Jabeur and Pegula are the favorites to get through the group, but Sakkari and Sabalenka are more than capable of causing an upset or two.

Whatever the outcome, plenty of exciting action awaits us throughout the week.

2022 WTA Finals channel and live streaming list

The top eight singles players pose with the Billie Jean King Trophy at the 2022 WTA Finals

Viewers from the following countries can catch live action from the WTA Finals on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Voot - India

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV. For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

