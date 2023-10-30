WTA Finals 2023 Results Today, Scores, Winners: Aryna Sabalenka thrashes Maria Sakkari, Jessica Pegula beats Elena Rybakina

Day 1 of the WTA Finals saw three matches take place with all of them ending in straight-set victories.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka registered a comprehensive win over eighth seed Maria Sakkari, her ninth against the Greek, while fifth seed Jessica Pegula triumphed over Elena Rybakina. The American now leads the head-to-head between the two.

The only doubles fixture of the day saw the Japanese duo of Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama defeat Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk.

On that note, let's take a look at the results from the opening day of the WTA Finals.

Aryna Sabalenka too good for Maria Sakkari

Last year's runner-up and top seed Aryna Sabalenka got off to a flyer in Cancun as she thrashed Maria Sakkari in her tournament opener.

The Belarusian broke the Greek early in and later saved four break points in the third game. She went on to bagel Sakkari to take the lead in the match. Sabalenka cruised to a 5-0 lead and looked on course for a double bagel before the Greek saved three match points to win her only game of the fixture.

The Belarusian then held her serve to register a 6-0, 6-1 win. She will next face fifth seed Jessica Pegula while Maria Sakkari will be up against fourth seed Elena Rybakina.

Jessica Pegula starts off with a win

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula got off to a fine start as she beat fourth seed Elena Rybakina on the Kazakh's WTA Finals debut.

Rybakina made the first break of the match in the eighth game but Pegula broke her back in the very next one when she was serving for the set. The American made another service break before closing out the set 7-5.

Pegula started the second set very well and soon rose to a 4-1 lead. Rybakina showed some resistance by pulling a break back but the American was not to be denied and she won 7-5, 6-2 to get her first win at the WTA Finals.

Pegula will next take on top seed Aryna Sabalenka while Rybakina will be up against eighth seed Maria Sakkari in what will be a must-win match for both players.

WTA Finals 2023: Day 1 results at a glance

Women's singles

(1) Aryna Sabalenka def. (8) MariaSakkari 6-0, 6-1

(5) Jessica Pegula def. (4) Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-2

Women's Doubles

(3) Shuko Aoyama / Ena Shibahara def. (5) Demi Schuurs / Desirae Krawczyk 7-5, 6-2