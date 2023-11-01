WTA Finals Day 3 Recap: Maria Sakkari's "I'm done" moment, Aryna Sabalenka to face Elena Rybakina in winner-takes-it-all clash

The third day of the 2023 WTA Finals treated fans with some thrilling on-court battles, as the players settled into the hardcourts of Cancun, Mexico.

Elena Rybakina, the fourth seed, redeemed herself after a lackluster start with a spectacular win against Maria Sakkari. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula, the reigning Korea Open champion, maintained her impressive form by notching up her second win at the event against Aryna Sabalenka.

In Group A, Sakkari's elimination seems imminent, setting the stage for a fierce competition between Sabalenka and Rybakina, both holding a single point. The duo will now lock horns on Friday to secure a spot in the knockout rounds of the WTA Finals.

On that note, let's relive the action from Day 3 in Cancun.

Maria Sakkari says "I'm done" to coach Tommy Hill before fighting effort vs Elena Rybakina

2023 WTA Finals - Day 3

Eighth seed Maria Sakkari got off to a tough start at the WTA Finals against Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian chalked up a commanding win against her with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-1.

Things didn't look any better during her second group-stage match against Elena Rybakina, as the Kazakh got off to a flyer, and bageled the Greek in the opening half hour. At this point Sakkari's frustration and disappointment was quite evident as she was heard venting out to her coach Tom Hill 'I'm Done'.

However, this led to a crucial turning point in the match. The Greek player decided to fight back and made a remarkable comeback with steady and aggressive baseline play. She not only captured the second set, but also pushed Rybakina to the limits in the third, forcing a tie-break.

Sakkari was on the brink of victory and also had the chance to close out the match differently, however, Rybakina held her nerve during crucial moments and maintained her lead in the tiebreak, which ultimately made the difference. The Kazakh No. 1 outlasted Sakkari 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-6(2) in two hours and twenty-six minutes.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina poised for a high-stakes showdown after Jessica Pegula downs the Belarusian at the WTA Finals

2023 WTA Finals - Day 3

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka got off to a sensational start in Cancun, overpowering the Greek Maria Sakkari in straight sets 6-0, 6-1. However, the Belarusian was presented with a stern challenge by the fifth seed Jessica Pegula in her second group-stage match.

The American, Pegula, rocketed five aces and won 67 % of her first serve points to outsmart Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 29 minutes. She surprised on-goers with her effortless display and tactical acumen. Pegula also became the first player to qualify for the knockout rounds at the WTA Finals.

With a win and a loss each, Sabalenka and Rybakina are set for a high-stakes showdown in their upcoming tie in Cancun. The winner of this match will secure a spot in the knockout rounds, while the defeated player will bid farewell to the tournament. The duo will square off against each other on Friday, November 3.

WTA Finals 2023: Day 3 results update

Jessica Pegula celebrates a point - Day 3

Women's singles

Elena Rybakina def Maria Sakkari: 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-6(2).

Jessica Pegula def Aryna Sabalenka: 6-4, 6-3.

Women's doubles

Vera Zvonareva/ Laura Siegemund def Katerina Siniakova/ Barbora Krejcikova : 6-3, 6-7(6), 10-5