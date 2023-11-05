WTA Finals Day 7 Recap: Coco Gauff's umbrella destroyed by rain, Final gets postponed after suspension of Iga Swiatek-Aryna Sabalenka clash

Rain took centre stage on Day 7 of the WTA Finals as Coco Gauff's umbrella got destroyed by rain. Meanwhile, the semifinal between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka was suspended after only three games.

Jessica Pegula booked her place in the title clash after thrashing Gauff 6-2, 6-1. The 29-year-old, however, will have to wait to see who she faces in the title clash as it has been postponed to Monday. The second semifinal between Swiatek and Sabalenka was unable to resume after rain halted play once again.

On that note, let's take a look at how Day 7 at the WTA Finals unfolded:

Coco Gauff's umbrella gets destroyed by rain

Coco Gauff in action

Coco Gauff's journey in the Finals came to an end in the semifinals as she was beaten comprehensively by Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-1.

The US Open champion, however, had a hilarious moment during the rain delay as the intensity of the rain caused her umbrella to be fully destroyed. Gauff gave a smile before giving whatever was left of the umbrella to a ball kid.

Jessica Pegula's brilliant run of form in Cancun continued as she booked her place in the title clash. Here, she will face either Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka.

WTA Finals final to be postponed as rain suspends Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek in action

The second semifinal between the top two seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek was halted due to a rain delay. The severity of the rains prevented the match from continuing any further.

The Pole led 2-1 when rain stopped play and the fixture was eventually postponed to Sunday (Mexican time). As a result, the final of the season-ending tournament will take place on Monday.

Swiatek and Sabalenka are locking horns for the ninth time, with the Pole leading their head-to-head 5-3. The Belarusian came out on top when they squared in the semifinals of last year's WTA Finals, as well as in their last meeting in this season's Madrid Open final.

The winner of the match will take on fifth seed Jessica Pegula in the final in Cancun.

WTA Finals 2023: Day 7 results at a glance

Women's singles

(5) Jessica Pegula def. (3) Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-1