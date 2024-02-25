The 2024 San Diego Open draw featuring Jessica Pegula and Caroline Wozniacki has been revealed and tennis fans have marked their views on it.

Tennis action restarts in the USA this year with the WTA 500 event in San Diego. Beatriz Haddad Maia, Leylah Fernandez, Dayana Yastremska, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova are other prominent names that accompany top-seed Pegula and former World No. 1 Wozniacki.

The San Diego Open, which will commence on February 26, revealed its draw on Saturday (February 24). Pegula, Wozniacki, and Yastremska are all part of the top half of the draw. Meanwhile, the bottom half will see Fernandez, Haddad Maia, and Donna Vekic fighting it out for a spot in the final.

Fans on social media were quick to mark their hilarious comments on how the draw was revealed. One user maintained that the presentation containing the spell checks made the reveal look "so unprofessional" and further called the WTA "forever broke."

"The red underline is so unprofessional looooooool WTA forever broke," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user reflected on how the American tournaments have taken their "low quality" draw reveal a step lower with the presentation, without even having removed the spell checks.

"My favorite thing about the American tournaments has always been the low quality draw reveal streams on the TennisOne app... now they've taken it a hilarious step lower... girl not a PowerPoint presentation with spell checks still visible," the user's tweet read.

A third user pointed out how Varvara Gracheva's first name was misspelled as "Vavara" in the presentation.

"Spelled Gracheva's first name wrong good job," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

San Diego Open marks Jessica Pegula's first tournament since Australian Open

Jessica Pegula in action at the 2024 Australian Open

The San Diego Open will mark the first time Jessica Pegula will play on the tour after her second-round Australian Open exit. The top-seeded American, following a first-round bye, will face either Varvara Gracheva or a qualifier.

Pegula has played just four competitive matches in 2024. Following wins against Bernarda Pera and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Adelaide International, the American withdrew from the semifinals citing illness. The World No. 5, however, made a quick recovery to take part in the Australian Open.

At the Melbourne Major, Jessica Pegula beat Rebecca Marino, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round before suffering a 4-6, 2-6 defeat against Clara Burel in the following match. She then missed the Middle East swing due to a neck injury.