WTA Korea Open: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The Korea Open in Seoul will start on Monday, with the draw already released.

Zhu Lin won the WTA 250 tournament last year by beating then-top seed Kristina Mladenovic 6-0, 6-4 in the final. The Chinese is seeded fourth at the Korea Open this time and will face local girl Su Jeong Jang in the first round.

2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko is the top seed in the competition this year and will be among the favorites to win it. She has won 25 out of 40 matches so far this season, winning the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Latvian will be up against Boyoung Jeong in the first round.

Second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova is also capable of winning the tournament. The World No. 24 won her first title of the season at the Libema Open and will look to make a deep run in Seoul.

Emma Raducanu is perhaps the most popular name in the competition and is seeded sixth. The Brit suffered a massive drop in the rankings after falling at the first hurdle of her title defense at the US Open. After this, she lost 7-5, 0-6, 6-3 to Anna-Lena Friedsam in the second round of the Slovenia Open.

Raducanu will be eager to produce a good performance in Seoul and rise in the rankings. The 19-year-old will face Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in the first round and she could be up against either Yanina Wickmayer or Linda Fruhvirtova if she wins.

Raddersfanclub @raddersfanclub1 ‍ Emma has arrived in Seoul ahead of the Korea open next week. I’m glad she looks happy and in good spirits ready to go again Emma has arrived in Seoul ahead of the Korea open next week. I’m glad she looks happy and in good spirits ready to go again ❤️‍🔥✨ https://t.co/5dIEIyusuU

Another popular name at the Korea Open is former Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard. The Canadian's career has been in freefall for a while but she managed to reach the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open. She will be tested in her first match as she will be up against Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria, who is seeded seventh in the tournament.

The likes of Magda Linette, Varvara Gracheva and Rebecca Marino are also among the seeded players and are capable of challenging for the winners' trophy.

On that note, let's take a look at the channel and streaming details for this year's Korea Open.

Where to watch the 2022 Korea Open

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA

TSN - Canada

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania

iQIYI - China

NowTV - Hong Kong

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus

O2 TV - Czech Republic

Starhub - Singapore

