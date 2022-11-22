WTA Player Awards 2022: Full list of nominees ft. Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur & others

Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur and Serena Williams feature in the list of nominees across the various categories for the annual WTA Player Awards 2022 to be held in three weeks' time. The end-of-season awards will recognize the year's top performers and will be voted by members of the international tennis media.

Awards will be given out in five categories — Player of the Year, Doubles Team of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and Comeback Player of the Year.

Having dominated the 2022 season with eight titles, including two Slams, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the front-runner for the prestigious WTA Player of the Year award.

Tunisia's history-maker Ons Jabeur, who finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open, will be one of the contenders in the same category at the WTA Player Awards.

Caroline Garcia, who won four titles, including the WTA Finals in a career-best season, is one of the other big names in the same category.

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina are the other three players vying for the WTA Player of the Year award. Rybakina became the first Kazakh to win a Major when she lifted the Wimbledon title.

Pegula won the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open and reached three Slam quarterfinals while Gauff finished as the runner-up at the French Open.

Serena Williams leads WTA Comeback Player of the Year nominees at WTA Player Awards

wta @WTA



The WTA Comeback Player of the Year nominees:



@Maria_Tatjana

@Daria_gav

@DonnaVekic

Serena Williams leads the list of nominees under the WTA Comeback Player of the Year category, with others being Donna Vekic, Daria Saville and Tatjana Maria.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion made her comeback after nearly a year at Eastbourne, where she made the semifinals in doubles alongside Jabeur. The American then lost her first-round match at Wimbledon. Serena went on to reach the third round at the US Open before bringing the curtains down on her illustrious career.

Meanwhile, Linda Fruhvirtova, a 17-year-old Czech, will get tough competition from China's 20-year-old Qinwen Zheng in the WTA Newcomer of the Year category at the WTA Player Awards. While Fruhvirtova won her maiden career title at the Chennai Open, Zheng finished as the runner-up at the WTA 500 Pan Pacific Open and made the Round of 16 at Roland Garros.

World No. 20 Liudmila Samsonova is one of the favorites to be crowned the Most Improved Player of the Year at the WTA Player Awards. The Russian won three titles, with the Pan Pacific Open being the biggest of them all.

Wimbledon champions Barbora Krejcikova (L) & Katerina Sinikova are poised to win the Doubles Team of the Year award at the WTA Player Awards

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova will look to add the WTA Doubles Team of the Year award to their list of accolades after what has been a spectacular season for the Czech duo. They went on to collect trophies at three of the four Majors — the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Krejcikova and Siniakova were narrowly edged by Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens in the summit clash at the WTA Finals.

WTA Player Awards 2022 Nominations at a glance:

WTA Player of the Year: Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Elena Rybakina

WTA Comeback Player of the Year: Daria Saville, Tatjana Maria, Serena Williams, Donna Vekic

WTA Newcomer of the Year: Qinwen Zheng, Linda Fruhvirtova, Jule Niemeier, Mayar Sherif, Harriet Dart, Laura Pigossi

WTA Most Improved Player of the Year: Veronika Kudermetova, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Liudmila Samsonova, Ajla Tomljanovic

WTA Doubles Team of the Year: Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova, Veronika Kudermetova/Elise Mertens, Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula, Gabriela Dabrowski/Giuliana Olmos, Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko

Coach of the Year: David Witt - Current player: Jessica Pegula, Tomasz Wiktorowski - Current Player: Iga Swiatek, Carlos Martinez - Current Player: Daria Kasatkina, Issam Jellali - Current Player: Ons Jabeur, Bertrand Perret - Current Player: Caroline Garcia, Corey Gauff and Diego Moyano - Current Player: Coco Gauff, Rafael Paciaroni - Current Player: Beatriz Haddad Maia, Tom Hill - Current Player: Maria Sakkari

