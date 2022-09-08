"WTA players hyping up ATP matches but when will ATP players do that for WTA matches?" - Tennis fans react to Coco Gauff's excitement while watching Carlos Alcaraz-Jannik Sinner US Open QF

Coco Gauff was one of many fans around the world glued to their TV sets late into the night to witness the epic battle between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the 2022 US Open quarterfinals on Wednesday. Alcaraz edged Sinner in an epic five-setter, but it was the shot-making and competitiveness on display from the very start that turned their fellow players into fans as well.

Gauff took to Twitter to react to the match as it went deep into the deciding set. The 18-year-old American star said that she had a flight to catch at 6 am but the quality of the match between Alcaraz and Sinner kept her wide awake past 2 am and in no mood to catch up on sleep.

"This match is insane. I leave at 6am for the airport but I refuse to sleep and miss this," Gauff wrote on Twitter during the quarterfinal match.

A rising star in the sport supporting two fellow rising stars caught the attention of tennis fans on Twitter, who, in turn, had various reactions to Gauff's excitement for the Alcaraz-Sinner epic.

"WTA players hyping up ATP matches but when will ATP players do that for WTA matches?? ehh," read a post on Twitter.

"The future recognizes the future," read another post.

Alcaraz saved a match point in the fifth set, and after five hours and 15 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 19-year-old Spaniard won 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3.

"The next generation is here. And their relationship and support of each other is a beautiful thing to see," another fan wrote on Gauff's tweet.

Here are a few more reactions from fans to Coco Gauff's comments on the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner:

Coco Gauff expresses support for Frances Tiafoe during US Open 2022

Gauff at the 2022 US Open

World No. 12 Coco Gauff, who herself reached the singles quarterfinals at the 2022 US Open, has been keenly following other matches too, across the women's and men's draws. Gauff recently extended her support and showed excitement over Frances Tiafoe's quarterfinal and semifinal victories as well.

After Tiafoe stunned Rafael Nadal in the fourth round on Monday, Gauff took to Twitter to react to her compatriot's big win.

"BIG FOEEEEE," she wrote.

She tweeted again in support of Tiafoe after the American won his quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev on Wednesday.

"BIG FOEEEE BACK IT AGAIN," she tweeted.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff BIG FOEEEE BACK AT IT AGAIN🗣🗣🗣 BIG FOEEEE BACK AT IT AGAIN🗣🗣🗣

Coco Gauff bowed out of the New York Grand Slam tournament with a loss to Caroline Garcia in the last-eight stage in singles. Gauff produced her personal best result at the US Open this year, with her previous best being a third-round appearance.

Meanwhile, Gauff, who is the World No. 1 in doubles, lost her opening doubles match with partner Jessica Pegula, against the pairing of Leylah Fernandez and Daria Gavrilova.

