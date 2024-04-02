Barbora Krejcikova hilariously dismissing a fan's April Fools joke has left fans in splits.

Krejcikova kicked off her 2024 season at the Adelaide International 1 where she was handed a shock exit in the opening round by compatriot Anna Kalinskaya. The Czech didn't let this deter her form as she proceeded to the Australian Open and made it to the quarterfinals. She followed her performance up with another quarterfinal at the Abu Dhabi Open.

The 28-year-old was slated to play at the Dubai Tennis Championships but pulled out of the tournament citing a back injury. She later updated her fans that she had caught severe flu which will keep her out of action for some amount of time.

On the occasion of April's Fools Day, a lot of prank tweets were flying around on X (formerly Twitter). One such joke was about Krejcikova announcing her pregnancy.

However, Barbora Krejcikova hilariously shot down the fan's prank by posting an adorable video of her dog, referring to it as "baby number one".

"Sorry to disappoint but I am still on baby number one."

This left fans rolling in laughter as they took to X to react to it with one of the fans mentioning how WTA players' social media game was unmatched.

"HAHAHAHA wta players social media game is unmatched man," the fan's comment read.

Another fan was in awe of the Czech's witty response and called her a legend.

"NO WAY 😭 what a legend," the fan's comment read.

Here are some other reactions from the fans.

"Im starting with some easy walks in our nature" - Barbora Krejcikova provides an update on her health to fans

Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova, who has been out of action for some time recently provided an update on her health. The Czech who last competed at the Abu Dhabi Open said that she finally spent a full day outside of her bed.

She mentioned that she was still not going to do any high-intensity workouts yet but would start her road to recovery by starting with some walks in nature and promised her fans to keep them updated about her progress.

“Some more news about my condition. Today has been the first full day outside of my bed. Im still not allowed to practice nor do anything higher intensity so Im starting with some easy walks in our nature. I will keep you updated about my progress in next days. Barbora," Krejcikova said in her Instagram Story.

Barbora Krejcikova's prolonged absence from the WTA Tour has seen her ranking drop to 25th.