WTA Qatar Open 2024: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The top players in the women's draw will now compete at the Qatar Open 2024, which is the first WTA 1000 tournament of the year.

After a subpar performance at the Australian Open, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will hope to set things straight in Doha after dominating the event for the past two years. She is the defending champion and will be vying for her third consecutive title in the Gulf country.

Giving her company will be Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur, who are among the top five seeds at the event. Gauff has made a near-perfect start to the new calendar year, chalking up 10 wins from 11 matches and a title-winning run at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, but faced stiff competition from World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who eventually captured the crown in Melbourne. Gauff will be hoping to continue her rich vein of form in Doha.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and Australian Open 2024 finalist Qinwen Zheng will also feature at the Qatar Open. Fans can expect fireworks and a dazzling event in Doha, as players bring their unique skill sets to the table and battle it out for the title.

What is the Qatar Open 2024?

Qatar Total Energies Open - Day Six

The Qatar Open 2024 is a women's tennis tournament held in Doha, played on an outdoor hardcourt surface. It is one of two WTA 1000 events being held this month, alongside the Dubai Tennis Championships.

This will be the 22nd edition of the Qatar Open and tennis legends such as Martina Hingis, Justine Henin and Maria Sharapova have held the title in the past. Belarusian veteran Victoria Azarenka has also registered back-to-back title-wins in Doha, during her peak form in 2012 and 2013.

Venue

The WTA 1000 Qatar Open will be played at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.

Schedule

The tournament begins on Sunday, February 13, 2024. The finals of the women's singles and doubles draws are to be held on February 17, 2024.

Players

Linda Noskova in action on the main tour

After an exhilarating fortnight at the Australian Open, top players such as Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Qinwen Zheng will gear up for the Qatar Open 2024.

Elena Rybakina is currently competing at the Abu Dhabi Open and has reached the semifinals. She is scheduled to enter Doha next and fight for the title against the big guns.

Among others, Maria Sakkari, Jelena Ostapenko and Qinwen Zheng will feature at the Qatar Open. Magdalena Frech, Kamilla Rakhimova and Italian sensation Martina Trevisan are currently competing in the qualifiers to secure a ticket to the main draw.

While former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will make her presence felt and return to the competition this year, Aryna Sabalenka misses out due to a schedule change and Jessica Pegula, the reigning doubles champion, won't be there as well due to injury.

Prize money

The Qatar Open 2024 is set to give away $3,211,715 in total prize money.

There are 64 players in the women's singles draw and 32 players in the women's doubles draw.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US can watch the Qatar Open live on the Tennis Channel, while those in the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports and Now TV.